The World Athletics Championships will take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. Switzerland will be competing with some medal hopes. Here we keep you up to date with the most important decisions.
The most important decisions of the day
- Men's decathlon(Ehammer without a medal)
- 4x400 m women's relay preliminary heats(Switzerland eliminated)
- 4x100 m relay women preliminary heats(Switzerland eliminated)
- Women's shot put(Jessica Schilder wins gold)
- Heptathlon women(Anna Hall wins gold)
- Javelin women, 14:05
- 5000 m women, 14:29
- 800 m men, 15:22
-
-
-
Tears at Pointet: Swiss women with changeover error over 4x100 m
The Swiss women keep up well for a long time in the 4x100 m relay, but after a change error in the last handover, the dream of reaching the final has to be buried. Léonie Pointet, who was the last runner unable to take the baton from Ajla del Ponte, bursts into tears afterwards.
-
Disappointment for Ehammer in the decathlon
After his start to the decathlon in the 100 m, long jump and shot put did not go according to plan, the 25-year-old fails completely in the high jump. Ehammer did not manage to clear 1.93. It's a big disappointment for him, as he had set his sights much higher.
Ehammer's decathlon at the World Championships thus comes to an early end. In theory, he could have continued the competition, but that would hardly have made sense. His coach Karl Wyler announces on SRF that his athlete is abandoning the competition. After 4th place in the long jump, the Appenzeller has to put up with a second disappointment in Tokyo.
-
Anna Hall becomes world champion in the heptathlon
In the women's heptathlon, gold goes to Anna Hall (USA, 6888), silver to Kate O'Connor (Ireland, 6714) and bronze to Taliyan Brooks (USA) and Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Great Britain, both 6581).
-
Shot put: Jessica Schilder wins gold
World Championship gold in the women's shot put went to Jessica Schilder from the Netherlands. Her 20.29 meters put her ahead of Chase Jackson (USA, 20.21 meters) and Maddison-Lee Wesche (New Zealand, 20.06 meters).
-
Swiss women eliminated in 4x400 m
The Swiss women have no chance in the 4x400 m relay and miss out on a place in the final. Nevertheless, it was a successful performance with a season's best.
-
4x100 m semi-final: Jamaica out with changeover error
The USA and Jamaica start as clear favorites for gold in the 4x100 m relay - and meet directly in the first preliminary heat. But the start was anything but ideal: the Americans' first change failed. It gets even worse for Jamaica - a changeover error on the last transition means the end. A huge surprise and a shock for the sprinting nation. At the top, Canada seized the opportunity and won ahead of the USA thanks to clean transitions.
-
The Americans fail in the 4x400 m relay - or do they?
Surprise in the 4x400 m preliminaries: the Americans do not make it into the top 3, but it seems that the USA were hindered during the third and final changeover. So they could still make it through after all.
-
Ehammer's decathlon start does not go as planned
Simon Ehammer's start to the World Championship decathlon in Tokyo did not go according to plan. He failed to break the 8-m mark in the long jump.
With the two valid flights, which were each measured at 7.97 m, the Appenzeller was the best long jumper as befits his status, but he was not able to create a points cushion as desired. Norway's Sander Skotheim, for example, jumped the same distance and Kyle Garland from the USA, who is leading the intermediate ranking, lost practically nothing with 7.92m. Last May in Götzis, Skotheim (8909) and Garland (8626) had relegated Ehammer to third place with his Swiss record (8575). Olympic silver medallist Leo Neugebauer from Germany also got off to a good start.
Ehammer's 10.66 seconds in the 100 m race and 14.28 m in the shot put were solid, but nothing more. Compared to Götzis 2025, where Ehammer improved the Swiss record, he is around 80 points behind. However, a lot can still happen in the remaining seven disciplines.
Former champion Damian Warner from Canada did not compete. The Olympic champion from Tokyo 2021 had to cancel his final training session due to Achilles tendon problems. In the absence of the injured Olympic champion Markus Rooth, his Norwegian compatriot Skotheim is considered the gold favorite. In order to flirt with the medal places, Ehammer will have to improve the Swiss record by at least 100 points to the 8700 mark.
-
The Swiss at the World Championships
Swiss Athletics has called up 22 female athletes and 9 male athletes for the World Championships in Athletics.
The Swiss World Championship squad
- Men: Timothé Mumenthaler (200 m) William Reais (200 m), Lionel Spitz (400 m), Ivan Pelizza (800 m), Dominic Lobalu (5000 m and 10,000 m), Jason Joseph (110 m hurdles) Julien Bonvin (400 m). Simon Ehammer (long jump, decathlon). Simon Wieland (javelin).
- Women: Géraldine Frey (100 m, 4x100 m), Salomé Kora (100 m, 4x100 m), Léonie Pointet (200 m, 4x100 m), Lore Hoffmann (800 m), Veronica Vancardo (800 m, 4x400 m), Audrey Werro (800 m, 4x400 m), Lilly Nägeli (1500 m), Joceline Wind (1500 m), Ditaji Kambundji (100 m hurdles), Lea Bachmann (pole vault), Angelica Moser (pole vault), Pascale Stöcklin (pole vault), Annik Kälin (long jump, heptathlon), Miryam Mazenauer (shot put), Céline Bürgi (4x100 m), Ajla Del Ponte (4x100 m), Emma van Camp (4x100 m), Iris Caligiuri (4x400 m), Annina Fahr (4x400 m), Catia Gubelmann (4x400 m), Julia Niederberger (4x400 m), Lena Wernli (4x400 m).
-
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
The World Championships in Athletics start on Saturday, September 13 and run until Sunday, September 21. The competitions will take place in Tokyo.