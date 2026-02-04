Forferdelig start på OL⛷️😭❄️

Fredrik Möller from Norway crashes during training for the Olympic downhill. He is flown off the piste by helicopter. It is not his first serious fall this season.

DPA dpa

Norwegian ski racer Fredrik Möller has caused the first serious crash at the Alpine Olympic competitions in Italy. The 25-year-old crashed in the first official downhill training run in Bormio and had to be taken off the Stelvio piste by helicopter.

Möller lost his footing in a bend, skidded across the piste and then initially got up. However, he was apparently no longer able to move his left arm. Möller was treated for several minutes and finally flown away wrapped up on a rope.

According to team doctor Trond Floberghagen, a dislocated shoulder was diagnosed during the subsequent medical examinations. Möller did not suffer any other injuries and has already started rehabilitation. "It is too early to say more about Fredrik's further participation in the Olympic Games," explained the doctor.

Möller already crashed heavily in Val Gardena/Gröden

The former winner of the super-G in Bormio had already suffered a serious fall in the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden in December. He suffered minor fractures in his back and also lost two teeth.

The first Alpine medals of these Winter Games will be decided on Saturday in the men's downhill in Bormio. American Ryan Cochran-Siegle set the fastest time in the opening training run. The women's alpine competitions will take place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.