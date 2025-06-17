Ditaji Kambundji wins the 100 meter hurdles in Turku. Keystone

Ditaji Kambundji and Audrey Werro win convincingly at the international meeting in Turku.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ditaji Kambundji (ST Bern) wins the 100 meter hurdles in 12.66 seconds, Audrey Werro (CA Belfaux) wins the 800 meters in 1:59.39 minutes. Show more

After a commanding victory in the preliminary heat in 12.80 seconds, Kambundji improved her season's best time by 5 hundredths in the final with 12.66 seconds. Last year's European Championship silver medalist is now the number two in Europe this season behind Nadine Visser from the Netherlands (12.49). The 22-year-old from Bern has only run faster five times in her career.

The Swiss record holder Audrey Werro won the 800 meters in 1:59.39 minutes and stayed under the 2-minute mark for the fourth time in her fourth race of the season. With her national record of 1:57.25, the 20-year-old from Fribourg is currently number 2 in the world behind the Ethiopian Tsige Duguma (1:56.64).

Jonas Raess (LC Regensdorf) finished 5th in the 5000-meter race in 13:14.78 minutes with the second-best outdoor time of his career.