So far, this hasn't been Ditaji Kambundji's year. At the World Indoor Championships in Torun in March, she missed the podium by two hundredths of a second, finishing fourth in the 60-meter hurdles. In late June, she suffered a thigh injury while warming up for the race at the Diamond League meet in Paris.

Since then, the 24-year-old from Bern has been unable to compete, which is why she has only raced in the 100-meter hurdles three times this year, most recently on May 31 in Rabat. Her times—12.82, 12.62, and 12.66 seconds—were not particularly impressive. However, at the end of May last year, after her first two races, Kambundji posted a personal best of 12.71 seconds—and we all know how that story unfolded: On September 15 in Tokyo, she became the first Swiss woman ever to win a world outdoor championship title with a time of 12.24 seconds.

Converting Pressure into Energy

Ditaji Kambundji is made for big moments. She has the ability to not let the pressure paralyze her and to deliver her best performance when it counts. That was a process, though, even though her nervousness has always pushed her to do better. As a result, she’s now exceptionally good at channeling the energy and tension that come with competition into something productive, rather than simply letting it erupt into a burst of power. “It used to be more like: Okay, let’s see if it goes well. Today I know that it’ll work out when it needs to. It took work to get there,” Ditaji Kambundji tells the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Another one of her strengths is being in the here and now. “I’ve always been very aware that it’s not about who had the better season, who was faster in the heats or the semifinals—the only thing that matters is what lies ahead,” says Kambundji. Simplifying a competition—breaking it down to the moment—is one of her strengths. “I don’t care at all if I don’t win a semifinal; it doesn’t unsettle me.”

Although she works with a sports psychologist as needed, “I have the feeling that a great deal of it comes down to intuition, instinct, and experience.” For example, she’s realized that, unlike her competitors, she doesn’t need to pace nervously or shout before a race; it works better for her to be calm, focused, and concentrated. “I’ve learned through competition what the perfect mental state is for me—the one that allows me to perform at my best,” explains last year’s Swiss Athlete of the Year.

The lack of competitive experience

Ditaji Kambundji had actually aimed to run at a higher average level this year than she did in 2025, when she posted times ranging from 12.40 to 12.80 seconds before her gold-medal run at the World Championships. Now she’s heading into the most important competition of the season with some uncertainties—or, as she puts it: “I’m both excited and confident.”

She’s encouraged by the fact that she’s recently been able to increase her training intensity as planned, after the recovery process naturally took priority in the first few weeks following her injury. “My body has responded well to the recent training sessions. Given the circumstances, we’ve certainly made the most of our preparations for the European Championships,” says Kambundji.

The big question is how her lack of competitive experience will affect her performance. She would have preferred to have competed in the preliminary round on Monday evening. However, she is among the top 12 athletes in her discipline on the “Road to Birmingham,” which means she has automatically qualified for the semifinals. Five European Championship competitors were faster than Kambundji in the hurdle sprint this year; the top-ranked athlete on the entry list is Nadine Visser of the Netherlands with a time of 12.41 seconds.

“I’m curious to see how quickly I’ll be able to get back into my rhythm after this long break from competition,” says Ditaji Kambundji. However, if she didn’t think she had a chance, she probably wouldn’t be competing in Birmingham. In fact, the huge challenge spurs her on even more—though she’s not the type to set limits for herself anyway.

At her first two European Outdoor Championships, she won bronze (2022) and silver (2024), respectively. Will she pull off another victory despite the difficult preparations? In any case, the foundation she has laid in recent years is so solid that this could very well turn out to be Ditaji Kambundji’s year after all.