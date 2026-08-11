Ditaji Kambundji has advanced to the final of the 100-meter hurdles at the European Championships in Birmingham. The world champion will enter the final—scheduled for 10:30 p.m.—as the No. 8 seed with a time of 12.94 seconds.

Ditaji Kambundji keeps an eye on her competitors as she crosses the finish line

Track and Field Ditaji Kambundji Is Not Among the Top Favorites in the Final

The semifinal is only the Bern native's fourth outdoor race this season. She hasn't competed since the end of May and has also had to recover from a thigh strain in recent weeks.

Two years ago, Ditaji Kambundji won a silver medal at the European Championships in Rome. It would be a major achievement if she could repeat that result.