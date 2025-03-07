Cheering with the Swiss flag: Ditaji Kambundji runs to the European Championship title in the 60-meter hurdles in Apeldoorn. Keystone

Ditaji Kambundji is European elite champion for the first time. At the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, the athlete from Bern runs to the gold medal in the 60 m hurdles.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Ditaji Kambundji wins the gold medal at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn.

Kambundji breaks the European record in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 7.67 seconds. Show more

In the final, Kambundji won in 7.67 seconds. That is a European record. Kambundji beat her previous Swiss best by no less than 13 hundredths. The 22-year-old had already won European Championship gold at U20 and U23 level. She last won silver in the elite outdoor events in 2022 and 2024.

Kambundji's magnificent time was necessary, as the second-placed Dutchwoman Nadine Visser also set a national record in 7.72. No other hurdles sprinter in the world has been faster than the Bernese athlete this indoor season. She is also the first ever Swiss European indoor champion in athletics.

Videos from the department