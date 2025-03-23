  1. Residential Customers
Only the world record holder is faster Ditaji Kambundji sprints to World Championship silver in the 60 meter hurdles

Linus Hämmerli

23.3.2025

Ditaji Kambundji wins the silver medal in a razor-thin final.
KEYSTONE

Ditaji Kambundji wins the silver medal in the 60 meter hurdles at the World Indoor Championships in China. Only the world record holder is faster.

23.03.2025, 14:06

23.03.2025, 14:56

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Ditaji Kambundji wins the silver medal in the 60-meter hurdles at the World Indoor Championships.
  • The athlete from Bern misses out on the world title by one hundredth of a second in an ultra-close race.
  • The world title goes to world record holder and defending champion Devynne Charlton (Bahamas).
Show more

Ditaji Kambundji wins her first medal at the elite world championships. At the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, the athlete from Bern finishes second in the 60 m hurdles.

The 22-year-old finishes in 7.73 seconds. Only the world record holder and defending champion Devynne Charlton from the Bahamas was one hundredth of a second faster.

Werro narrowly misses out on World Championship bronze by one hundredth of a second

Audrey Werro narrowly missed out on her first medal in the elite event. The soon-to-be 21-year-old from Fribourg finished fourth in the 800 m at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, missing the podium by one hundredth of a second. The Swiss athlete ran a Swiss record of 1:59.81 minutes. However, she was caught by Portugal's Patricia Silva on the home straight. Gold and silver were out of reach.

The Swiss athlete thus has to digest a second low within two weeks. At the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, she crashed in a promising position on the final bend.

Ehammer only ninth

Simon Ehammer clearly missed out on a medal in the long jump at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing. The man from Appenzell had to make do with 9th place and a distance of 7.99 meters. His competition was over after four attempts.

