Linus Hämmerli

The athlete from Bern misses out on the world title by one hundredth of a second in an ultra-close race.

Ditaji Kambundji wins her first medal at the elite world championships. At the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, the athlete from Bern finishes second in the 60 m hurdles.

The 22-year-old finishes in 7.73 seconds. Only the world record holder and defending champion Devynne Charlton from the Bahamas was one hundredth of a second faster.

Werro narrowly misses out on World Championship bronze by one hundredth of a second

Audrey Werro narrowly missed out on her first medal in the elite event. The soon-to-be 21-year-old from Fribourg finished fourth in the 800 m at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, missing the podium by one hundredth of a second. The Swiss athlete ran a Swiss record of 1:59.81 minutes. However, she was caught by Portugal's Patricia Silva on the home straight. Gold and silver were out of reach.

The Swiss athlete thus has to digest a second low within two weeks. At the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, she crashed in a promising position on the final bend.

Ehammer only ninth

Simon Ehammer clearly missed out on a medal in the long jump at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing. The man from Appenzell had to make do with 9th place and a distance of 7.99 meters. His competition was over after four attempts.