Cliff diver Morgane Herculano narrowly misses a medal at the European Championships in Paris.
Keystone
Morgane Herculano narrowly missed the European Championship podium in "high diving." The Geneva native finished in 4th place in Paris.
In the competition, in which the athletes jumped into the Seine from a height of 20 meters, Herculano was on track for a podium finish for a long time. In the final of four rounds, however, the 26-year-old Swiss athlete was overtaken by Germany’s Maike Halbisch, who moved up from sixth to third place with a very difficult dive.
Against the spectacular backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, Ukraine's Nelly Chukhanivska won the gold medal in commanding fashion, ahead of Italy's Elisa Cosetti.