In the competition, in which the athletes jumped into the Seine from a height of 20 meters, Herculano was on track for a podium finish for a long time. In the final of four rounds, however, the 26-year-old Swiss athlete was overtaken by Germany’s Maike Halbisch, who moved up from sixth to third place with a very difficult dive.

Against the spectacular backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, Ukraine's Nelly Chukhanivska won the gold medal in commanding fashion, ahead of Italy's Elisa Cosetti.