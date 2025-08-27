  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"I had a dream" Division boss explains the pairing between King Wicki and non-confederate Moser

Linus Hämmerli

27.8.2025

Michael Moser and Joel Wicki have met four times so far. The result: two defeats, two victories for Wicki.
Michael Moser and Joel Wicki have met four times so far. The result: two defeats, two victories for Wicki.
KEYSTONE

Joel Wicki meets Michael Moser at the ESAF on Saturday morning. Stefan Strebel explains why he is unleashing a 20-year-old non-European on the reigning wrestling king.

27.08.2025, 18:31

28.08.2025, 13:51

The top pairings at the ESAF

  • Joel Wicki - Michael Moser
  • Samuel Giger - Fabian Staudenmann
  • Damian Ott - Adrian Walther
  • Pirmin Reichmuth - Werner Schlegel
  • Matthias Aeschbacher - Armon Orlik
  • Marcel Bieri - Romain Collaud
  • Nick Alpiger - Marcel Räbsamen
  • Curdin Orlik - Samir Leuppi
  • Lario Kramer - Joel Strebel
  • Domenic Schneider - Bernhard Kämpf
Show more

At the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis, Joel Wicki meets Michael Moser in the 1st round. The reigning wrestling king is up against a 20-year-old who has yet to win a federal wreath.

These and nine other top pairings were announced by Stefan Strebel, Technical Director of the Swiss Wrestling Federation, on Wednesday evening.

Top pairings at the ESAF. Hammer duel between Staudenmann and Giger - King Wicki against shooting star

Top pairings at the ESAFHammer duel between Staudenmann and Giger - King Wicki against shooting star

Strebel felt more need to explain the duel between Wicki and Moser than the other pairings. He was aware that Moser was not yet a Swiss champion. But Adrian Käser (1989), Jörg Abderhalden (1998) and Kilian Wenger (2010) had also won the title of king as non-Swiss.

"Moser has really impressed me this year. For me, he is currently number one in terms of his swinging style." Three weeks ago, he had already decided the pairing between the king and the up-and-coming Bernese wrestler.

Strebel is dreaming and unpacks the storytelling: "I had a dream, I'll be honest. Sunday morning 2010 in light fog, Jörg Abderhalden takes on Kilian Wenger - the king falls. Why can't that be on Saturday morning?"

On Saturday morning, the first swing starts at 8.30 am. blue Sport reports live.

More Schwingen

From Anschwingen to Zwilchhose. The ABC of wrestling for newcomers

From Anschwingen to ZwilchhoseThe ABC of wrestling for newcomers

King contender Werner Schlegel. He cheated his way into a wrestling festival at the age of 6 - now he's a top favorite at the ESAF

King contender Werner SchlegelHe cheated his way into a wrestling festival at the age of 6 - now he's a top favorite at the ESAF

Giger's parade move also included. Hay elevator, wyber hook and hip screw - selected swings easily explained

Giger's parade move also includedHay elevator, wyber hook and hip screw - selected swings easily explained

Giger, Staudenmann and Co.. These are the big favorites for the title of king

Giger, Staudenmann and Co.These are the big favorites for the title of king

Everything is ready for the ESAF. The world's largest mobile stadium: every wrestling association has its own fan curve

Everything is ready for the ESAFThe world's largest mobile stadium: every wrestling association has its own fan curve