Michael Moser and Joel Wicki have met four times so far. The result: two defeats, two victories for Wicki. KEYSTONE

Joel Wicki meets Michael Moser at the ESAF on Saturday morning. Stefan Strebel explains why he is unleashing a 20-year-old non-European on the reigning wrestling king.

Linus Hämmerli

The top pairings at the ESAF Joel Wicki - Michael Moser

Samuel Giger - Fabian Staudenmann

Damian Ott - Adrian Walther

Pirmin Reichmuth - Werner Schlegel

Matthias Aeschbacher - Armon Orlik

Marcel Bieri - Romain Collaud

Nick Alpiger - Marcel Räbsamen

Curdin Orlik - Samir Leuppi

Lario Kramer - Joel Strebel

Domenic Schneider - Bernhard Kämpf Show more

At the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis, Joel Wicki meets Michael Moser in the 1st round. The reigning wrestling king is up against a 20-year-old who has yet to win a federal wreath.

These and nine other top pairings were announced by Stefan Strebel, Technical Director of the Swiss Wrestling Federation, on Wednesday evening.

Strebel felt more need to explain the duel between Wicki and Moser than the other pairings. He was aware that Moser was not yet a Swiss champion. But Adrian Käser (1989), Jörg Abderhalden (1998) and Kilian Wenger (2010) had also won the title of king as non-Swiss.

"Moser has really impressed me this year. For me, he is currently number one in terms of his swinging style." Three weeks ago, he had already decided the pairing between the king and the up-and-coming Bernese wrestler.

Strebel is dreaming and unpacks the storytelling: "I had a dream, I'll be honest. Sunday morning 2010 in light fog, Jörg Abderhalden takes on Kilian Wenger - the king falls. Why can't that be on Saturday morning?"

On Saturday morning, the first swing starts at 8.30 am. blue Sport reports live.