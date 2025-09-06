Djokovic is through in the semi-finals of the US Open. The 38-year-old knows that it is becoming increasingly difficult to compete against Sinner and Alcaraz at the major tournaments. Nevertheless, he continues his hunt.

After his semi-final exit at the US Open, Serbia's tennis star Novak Djokovic has his sights set on the next Grand Slam season in 2026. "I want to keep playing Grand Slams, the full Grand Slam season next year. Let's see if that works out or not," said the 38-year-old in New York. Australia, where the Grand Slam season begins in January, is still a long way off.

The 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner had previously lost 4:6, 6:7 (4:7), 2:6 to the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic had reached his physical limits. In contrast to his semi-final exit at Wimbledon against the Italian world number one Jannik Sinner, for example, when he was hampered by a thigh injury, he had no injury.

Djokovic on his physique: ran out of energy

"They are just too good. They play at a really high level," said Djokovic about Alcaraz and Sinner. "Unfortunately, I ran out of energy after the second set. I had enough energy to keep up for two sets. Then I was exhausted and he kept going," admitted Djokovic. The former world number one had already said after the quarter-final that the key would be how well he recovers physically.

Of course it is frustrating not to be able to keep up physically. "It will be very difficult for me to overcome the hurdle of Sinner and Alcaraz in the best-of-five mode at the Grand Slams in the future. I think I have a better chance in best-of-three," said Djokovic. "But I'm not giving up on the Grand Slams because of that. I will continue to fight, try to reach the finals and fight for a trophy."

Only planned start in Athens for the time being

Djokovic secured his 24th and so far last Grand Slam triumph two years ago at the US Open. His big goal is number 25. He reached the semi-finals at all four of the most important tournaments this season, but never made it to the final.

Apart from the tournament in Athens, Djokovic said he did not yet know what his plans were for the Australian Open 2026. The 250 tournament from November 2 to 8 was moved from Belgrade to Greece. Djokovic had foregone match practice between Wimbledon and the US Open.