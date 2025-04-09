Another disappointment: Novak Djokovic leaves the court as the loser in Monte Carlo KEYSTONE

After the top seed Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic also fails in his opening match at the ATP 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo. The Serb was defeated by the unseeded Alejandro Tabilo.

Since his Olympic victory in August last year, Novak Djokovic has been chasing his 100th tournament win in vain. The Grand Slam record winner still has to wait to become the third player after Jimmy Connors (109 titles) and Roger Federer (103) to join this illustrious circle. Djokovic lost 3:6, 4:6 to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo (ATP 32) at the start of the clay season.

While world number one Jannik Sinner is serving his three-month doping ban, his rivals are finding it extremely difficult to shake the South Tyrolean's throne. One day before Djokovic, Alexander Zverev also lost in the second round in the Principality of Monaco after a walk-through. At least world number 3 Carlos Alcaraz made it to the round of 16 after a false start. Last year's French Open winner prevailed 3:6, 6:0, 6:1 against the Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo (ATP 22).

