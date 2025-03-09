Novak Djokovic struggles in vain against Botic van de Zandschulp Keystone

Novak Djokovic (ATP 7) continues to struggle after his semi-final forfeit at the Australian Open. The Serb also lost his opening match at the Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Djokovic played at a modest level against Dutch lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp, the world number 85, and lost 2:6, 6:3, 1:6. "I had a bad day," commented the 37-year-old. "I regret playing like that, considering how well I've been practising recently. The difference between the other courts and Centre Court is huge, the ball bounces a lot more there. I had difficulties adapting."

The Grand Slam record winner's problems continued. After his brilliant quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open, he had to retire in the semi-final against Alexander Zverev with a thigh injury. On his comeback, he lost his opening match against Matteo Berrettini in two sets in Doha in February, and things also went wrong against Van de Zandschulp on Saturday.

Djokovic cursed in particular: about the lines his opponent often hit, about the time clock during service and about an American spectator in the front rows whose voice could be heard during the rallies.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, moved safely into the 3rd round: The Spanish world number 3 had no problems in his 6:4, 6:2 win over Frenchman Quentin Halys (ATP 59).