  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Had a bad day" Djokovic also loses in Indian Wells at the first opportunity

SDA

9.3.2025 - 07:54

Novak Djokovic struggles in vain against Botic van de Zandschulp
Novak Djokovic struggles in vain against Botic van de Zandschulp
Keystone

Novak Djokovic (ATP 7) continues to struggle after his semi-final forfeit at the Australian Open. The Serb also lost his opening match at the Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells.

Keystone-SDA

09.03.2025, 07:54

09.03.2025, 08:04

Djokovic played at a modest level against Dutch lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp, the world number 85, and lost 2:6, 6:3, 1:6. "I had a bad day," commented the 37-year-old. "I regret playing like that, considering how well I've been practising recently. The difference between the other courts and Centre Court is huge, the ball bounces a lot more there. I had difficulties adapting."

The Grand Slam record winner's problems continued. After his brilliant quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open, he had to retire in the semi-final against Alexander Zverev with a thigh injury. On his comeback, he lost his opening match against Matteo Berrettini in two sets in Doha in February, and things also went wrong against Van de Zandschulp on Saturday.

Djokovic cursed in particular: about the lines his opponent often hit, about the time clock during service and about an American spectator in the front rows whose voice could be heard during the rallies.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, moved safely into the 3rd round: The Spanish world number 3 had no problems in his 6:4, 6:2 win over Frenchman Quentin Halys (ATP 59).

More from the department

Winter sports. Noémie Wiedmer in the semi-finals again

Winter sportsNoémie Wiedmer in the semi-finals again

Cross-country skiing. Fähndrich wins Engadin Skimarathon ahead of Werro

Cross-country skiingFähndrich wins Engadin Skimarathon ahead of Werro

Victory against Anisimova. Belinda Bencic advances to the third round in Indian Wells

Victory against AnisimovaBelinda Bencic advances to the third round in Indian Wells