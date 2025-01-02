Novak Djokovic celebrates his 20th win against Gaël Monfils at the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane Keystone

Novak Djokovic (ATP 7) remains undefeated in his 20th duel on the ATP Tour against Gaël Monfils (ATP 55). The Serb wins the round of 16 of the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane against the Frenchman 6:3, 6:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The series continues, Djokovic prevails against Monfils once again. With an early break in each set, the 37-year-old laid the foundation for the next victory against his one-year-older opponent. Djokovic, who is preparing for the Australian Open in Brisbane, will meet the American Reilly Opelka (ATP 293) in the quarter-finals.

The 20th clash between the two tennis greats took place almost 20 years after their first meeting: in 2005, Djokovic prevailed in the first round of the US Open in an epic five-set thriller. Since then, the Serb has always had the upper hand, winning the finals at the Masters in Paris (2009) and Eastbourne (2017) against the Frenchman.

In 2016, Monfils missed out on his first final at a Grand Slam tournament at the US Open against the Serb, who then fell to Stan Wawrinka in the battle for the title. Monfils came particularly close to his first win against Djokovic in the semi-finals of Dubai in 2020. At 6:3 in the tiebreak of the second set, he missed three match points in a row, two of them on his own serve.