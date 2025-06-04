Novak Djokovic clenches his fist: he is through to the semi-finals of the French Open. Keystone

Novak Djokovic challenges the world number one in the French Open semi-finals on Friday. The Serb beats Alexander Zverev 4:6, 6:3, 6:2, 6:4, while Jannik Sinner shows no signs of slowing down against Alexander Bublik.

Jan Arnet

Novak Djokovic (ATP 6) reaches the semi-finals in Paris for the 13th time. The 38-year-old got the quarter-final duel with Zverev, who is ten years younger and three places higher in the world rankings, under control after losing the opening set. The older player set the pace and did not concede a break in the next three rounds.

After a difficult start to the clay season, Djokovic has got on better and better in recent weeks. In Geneva, where he celebrated his 100th tournament win, and in Paris, he strung together nine successes. The straight sets loss to Zverev was his first at this year's Roland Garros. It remains to be seen whether the 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner's form is good enough to keep up with Sinner.

Sinner favorite against Djokovic

The last three of the eight duels between Djokovic and Sinner have gone to the Italian. They have only faced each other once on clay: in Monte-Carlo in 2021, when Sinner was not yet one of the very best players on the tour.

Sinner proved just how solid he is today against Alexander Bublik (ATP 62) on Wednesday. The South Tyrolean, who is aiming for his 20th win in a row at Grand Slam level against Djokovic, stopped the Kazakh's run of success, who had reached a Major quarter-final for the first time, without any problems with a 6:1, 7:5, 6:0 win. He had surprised two top 10 players, Alex De Minaur and Jack Draper, in the previous rounds.

Australian and US Open winner Sinner is still without a set loss after five matches and has conceded an average of just over seven games per match. No other player has marched into this year's semi-finals nearly as convincingly. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner's compatriot Lorenzo Musetti will also play for the other place in the final on Friday.

