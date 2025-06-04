Novak Djokovic challenges the world number one in the French Open semi-finals on Friday. The Serb beats Alexander Zverev 4:6, 6:3, 6:2, 6:4, while Jannik Sinner shows no signs of slowing down against Alexander Bublik.
Novak Djokovic (ATP 6) reaches the semi-finals in Paris for the 13th time. The 38-year-old got the quarter-final duel with Zverev, who is ten years younger and three places higher in the world rankings, under control after losing the opening set. The older player set the pace and did not concede a break in the next three rounds.
After a difficult start to the clay season, Djokovic has got on better and better in recent weeks. In Geneva, where he celebrated his 100th tournament win, and in Paris, he strung together nine successes. The straight sets loss to Zverev was his first at this year's Roland Garros. It remains to be seen whether the 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner's form is good enough to keep up with Sinner.
Sinner favorite against Djokovic
The last three of the eight duels between Djokovic and Sinner have gone to the Italian. They have only faced each other once on clay: in Monte-Carlo in 2021, when Sinner was not yet one of the very best players on the tour.
Sinner proved just how solid he is today against Alexander Bublik (ATP 62) on Wednesday. The South Tyrolean, who is aiming for his 20th win in a row at Grand Slam level against Djokovic, stopped the Kazakh's run of success, who had reached a Major quarter-final for the first time, without any problems with a 6:1, 7:5, 6:0 win. He had surprised two top 10 players, Alex De Minaur and Jack Draper, in the previous rounds.
Australian and US Open winner Sinner is still without a set loss after five matches and has conceded an average of just over seven games per match. No other player has marched into this year's semi-finals nearly as convincingly. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner's compatriot Lorenzo Musetti will also play for the other place in the final on Friday.
Live ticker
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
The end
Djokovic wins in four sets
The Serb needs several match points, but doesn't let anything go and wins the match 4:6, 6:3, 6:2, 6:4. A deserved victory for Djokovic, who now meets Jannick Sinner in the semi-finals.
-
4th set
Djokovic is one game away from victory
Zverev now has to turn up the heat if he wants to make it count. The 28-year-old would have an advantage in a possible 5th set, but he finally needs a break again. Remember: Zverev hasn't managed a break since the very first game in this match.
-
4th set
Zverev fights - but Djokovic holds
A hard-fought sixth game in this 4th set comes to an end - again in Djokovic's favor. Zverev was close, had a break point and a great chance to equalize. But Djokovic holds his nerve and now leads 4:2 in the 4th set.
-
4th set
Djokovic leads with a break in the 4th set
Djokovic starts like a shot again and takes the first service game from Zverev. There's not much in the German's favor now.
-
3rd set
Djokovic also takes the 3rd set
What's wrong with Zverev? After a strong start to the match, the German is suddenly very error-prone and can no longer find a recipe against a strong Djokovic. The Serb deservedly takes set 3 6:2 - game turned around.
-
3rd set
Double break Djokovic! Can Zverev still react?
The 38-year-old Serb is clearly the better player now. He takes Zverev's serve for the second time and pulls away in the 3rd set.
-
3rd set
Djokovic with the early break in the 3rd set
Djokovic immediately picks up the pace in the 3rd set and looks for the early break. And indeed: At 2:2, the Djoker snaps and takes the lead.
-
2nd set
Djokovic equalizes the set
The second set belongs to the Serb. A break is also enough for Djokovic to win the set. It has been a very evenly matched duel so far, so the 1:1 after sets is only logical.
-
2nd set
Djokovic wants to pull through
Zverev tries everything to get the break, but Djokovic is always able to get one up on his serve and doesn't let much go wrong. He leads 5:2.
-
2nd set
Djokovic gets the break
Zverev's first phase of weakness in this match. The German makes several mistakes in this service game. Djokovic doesn't need to be asked twice to break.
-
2nd set
An even start to the 2nd set
Both players are highly focused. No break in the first three games.
-
1st set
Zverev takes the 1st set
Zverev takes the opening set to nil.
-
1st set
Zverev serves to win the set
Djokovic has the chance to level the score at 3-4 with a break point, but Zverev stays cool and takes the game. Now the German has the chance to wrap up the opening set.
-
1st set
Djokovic needs a break
After the false start, Djokovic now also serves confidently and is able to reduce the deficit to 3:4. But now the Serb slowly needs a break if he wants to win the opening set.
-
1st set
Zverev flawless on his own serve
The German is the better player at the start and doesn't let anything go wrong on his own serve. He leads 3:2 after five games and can now extend his lead again on his own serve.
-
1st set
Zverev leads with a break
A break in the very first game: Zverev takes Djokovic's serve and leads in the first set.
-
1st set
Start of the match
Djokovic starts serving. But the first point goes to Zverev.
-
Before the match
The match is about to start
Zverev and Djokovic have entered the court and are warming up. The thrilling duel is about to begin.
-
Before the match
Djokovic in top form just in time
Djokovic has had a difficult few months, but seems to be slowly getting into his stride. The 38-year-old Serb has yet to lose a set in Paris this year. However, Zverev has also impressed in the French capital so far. Last year, Zverev reached the final in Paris, where he was beaten in five sets by the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.
-
Before the match
Djokovic had to retire in their last duel
Zverev and the record Grand Slam champion from Serbia last met in the semi-finals of the Australian Open. At the beginning of the year, Djokovic had to retire after one set in Melbourne due to a thigh injury. Djokovic has the edge in the overall standings with 8 wins to 5.
-
Before the match
A scorching duel in Paris
Alexander Zverev meets Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final clash at the French Open. The duel between the two top players starts at 8.15 pm on Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.