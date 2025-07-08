Roger Federer visited the Royal Box on Wimbledon's Center Court on Monday. IMAGO/Xinhua

Roger Federer is back at Wimbledon: together with his wife Mirka, the 43-year-old watched the matches between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner on Monday. To thunderous applause, the British audience recalled the legendary status of the Swiss.

The Swiss maestro remains a central figure in the tennis circus even after his active career and continues to be received like a star at Wimbledon.

This becomes particularly clear when Novak Djokovic honors him in the court interview and the audience immediately bursts into thunderous applause. Show more

And every year the groundhog greets the groundhog: Novak Djokovic once again threatens to equal Roger Federer's record of eight tournament wins at this year's Wimbledon tournament. After two consecutive defeats in the final (2023 and 2024 against Carlos Alcaraz), the Serb is once again on course for the final this year.

It is clear that the Swiss tennis maestro does not want to miss out on this spectacle. On Monday, Federer and his wife Mirka watched Djokovic successfully fight his way into the quarter-finals. After his weakest first set at Wimbledon so far, the 38-year-old turned the match around against Australian Alex de Minaur and ultimately won confidently in four sets 1:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:4.

Federer applauded standing from the Royal Box after the match point - and was shortly afterwards made aware of his honorary status at Wimbledon by the crowd.

Thunderous applause for Federer

"There were plenty of challenging moments. Sometimes I wished I had the serve-and-volley from the gentleman standing up there," said Djokovic after the match, pointing to Federer to deafening applause.

"It's probably the first time he's watched and I've won. It's good to end this curse. He's a great champion. I shared the big stage with him for years and adored him very much, so it's great that he's back here," Djokovic continued.

Tennis super talent Mirra Andreeva: "A dream to see Roger and Mirka in real life"

Tennis shooting star Mirra Andreeva was also given the honor of standing on the court in front of Federer. After her two-set victory over US player Emma Navarro, the highly talented 18-year-old expressed her disbelief at the high-ranking visitor.

"That was totally crazy. I really did my best not to look over there (in the Royal Box, editor's note) because I knew that I would completely lose my focus if I looked over there. And that's what happened to me at 4:1 when I saw Roger and Mirka," laughed Andreeva in the on-court interview after the match.

"It means an incredible amount to me that you came and watched my match," the young Russian thanked the Swiss couple and then made the entire stadium laugh: "It was one of my dreams to see you in real life. And I'd like to say very briefly: Mirka, you look very pretty, I really like your outfit!"

Incidentally, super talent Andreeva will face the last remaining Swiss representative in the tournament, Belinda Bencic, in the quarter-finals. The match will take place on Wednesday.

Dimitrov's injury drama stirs Federer

Later in the evening, Federer appeared again in the box of honor on Centre Court, where he also watched the match between world number one Jannik Sinner and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

The match ended in an injury drama. Dimitrov was leading 2:0 in the set when he suddenly felt severe pain after one of his serves. Even a medical examination in the dressing room did not help: the 34-year-old had to retire a few minutes later, visibly emotional.

Under the shocked gaze of the Swiss, the Bulgarian, who was long referred to as "Baby Federer" because of his style of play, left the court. In his last five appearances at Grand Slam tournaments, perhaps the most unlucky tennis player in history had already had to retire due to injury.

"I don't know what to say. He's an incredible player," said Sinner after his forfeit victory. "He's had so much bad luck in recent years, he's a friend of mine. He deserved to play in the next round. I hope he recovers quickly."

