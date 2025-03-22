Carlos Alcaraz is eliminated in the 2nd round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami. Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, is no slouch.
The 21-year-old Spaniard surprisingly lost to Belgian David Goffin 7:5, 4:6, 3:6 in Florida. Alcaraz, seeded No. 2, had had a walk-through at the start.
Djokovic, on the other hand, made it through to the third round with ease, defeating Australian Rinky Hijikata 6:0, 7:6 (7:1) and setting a new record. With his 410th victory in Masters 1000 tournaments, Djokovic drew level with record holder Rafael Nadal.