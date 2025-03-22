  1. Residential Customers
410th victory at Masters 1000 tournaments Djokovic breaks next record and draws level with Nadal

SDA

22.3.2025 - 09:35

Novak Djokovic plays the violinist.

Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz is eliminated in the 2nd round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami. Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, is no slouch.

Keystone-SDA

22.03.2025, 09:35

22.03.2025, 09:55

The 21-year-old Spaniard surprisingly lost to Belgian David Goffin 7:5, 4:6, 3:6 in Florida. Alcaraz, seeded No. 2, had had a walk-through at the start.

Djokovic, on the other hand, made it through to the third round with ease, defeating Australian Rinky Hijikata 6:0, 7:6 (7:1) and setting a new record. With his 410th victory in Masters 1000 tournaments, Djokovic drew level with record holder Rafael Nadal.

