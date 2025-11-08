Great relief for Novak Djokovic after converting match point to win the tournament in Athens Keystone

World number five Novak Djokovic secures another record.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The top-seeded Serb defeated the Italian Lorenzo Musetti (ATP 9) 4:6, 6:3, 6:4 in the final in Athens and, at 38 years and 170 days, is the oldest tournament winner ever on the ATP Tour.

Djokovic replaced Gaël Monfils; the Frenchman had triumphed in Auckland in January at the age of 38 years and 132 days. Meanwhile, Musetti missed out on securing his ticket to next week's ATP Finals in Turin as a result of the defeat. With a win, he would have displaced the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime from 8th place. The latter withdrew from the tournament in Metz due to knee problems.

Djokovic had to fight hard for his 101st ATP title and ninth victory in his tenth duel against Musetti. In the decisive third set, he twice gave up a break lead, but after 6:5 he didn't let anything happen on his own serve. The match lasted a good three hours. The tournament in Athens was organized by Djokovic's brother Djordje.

Djokovic declares his forfeit for the ATP Finals

After his victory, Djokovic wrote in his Instagram story that he would not be taking part in the ATP Finals due to a recurring injury. Djokovic apologizes to the fans and wishes all players a great tournament. He can hardly wait to be back on court soon.