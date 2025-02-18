The lenient doping ban against Jannik Sinner continues to attract criticism. Novak Djokovic speaks of a feeling of favoritism. A German doping expert raises accusations against WADA.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you On Saturday, it was announced that Jannik Sinner had reached an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to be banned for three months following his two positive doping tests in March 2024.

After Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic has also expressed criticism of the ruling.

The Serbian speaks of an "inconsistency" between different cases in the sport of tennis. Show more

In Djokovic's view, the majority of professional tennis players have lost confidence in the anti-doping system as a result of the Sinner case. There is a feeling of preferential treatment, said Djokovic on the sidelines of the ATP tournament in Doha.

He does not doubt Sinner's innocence, the Serb emphasized. "But a majority of players think it's not fair. A majority of players think there is favoritism. It seems that you can almost influence the outcome if you are a top player, if you have access to top lawyers. It's not a good image for our sport, that's for sure."

Djokovic compared the bans for Sinner and former number one Iga Swiatek (banned for a month after testing positive for doping) to other doping cases in tennis. Romania's Simona Halep and Britain's Tara Moore, as well as "some other players who are perhaps less well known, have been fighting for years to clear their cases or have been banned for years," said Djokovic, who spoke of an "inconsistency" between the cases.

The Serbian continued: "It's time to really look at the system, because the system and the structure are not working for the fight against doping, that's obvious."

Agreement in Sinner's favor

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reached a settlement with Sinner on Saturday, agreeing to a three-month ban until May 4. Sinner, who tested positive for the banned substance Clostebol in May 2024 and explained this as contamination by the hands of his masseur, will therefore not miss any Grand Slam tournaments and remains the leader in the world rankings. Before WADA, the responsible tennis agency, the ITIA, did not see any intentional fault or negligence and waived a ban.

Before Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka ("I no longer believe in a clean sport") and Nick Kyrgios ("A sad day for tennis") were among those who had made negative comments about the verdict. Iga Swiatek's doping case also contributed to the poor image. The Polish world number one was banned for a month last year after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine.

A system without an anchor

The response from German doping expert Fritz Sörgel was even harsher. The pharmacologist described the agreement with Sinner on a three-month ban to the portal "Sport1" as a form of self-abandonment on the part of WADA. "The extent to which it is accommodating Sinner here is a complete undermining of the principle of 'strict liability', the uncompromising personal responsibility of the athlete as to which substances get into his body. That is devastating."

Sörgel primarily sees a danger for the future of the fight against doping. "The system is losing an anchor. In the future, anyone will be able to refer to the Sinner case and a few others and claim a lenient punishment for a positive doping test - as long as they can come up with a flimsy excuse," says Sörgel. "As far as the fight against doping is concerned, tennis has not played a glorious role in the past. In this case, it has thrown its remaining decency overboard."