Forfeit due to injury Djokovic will not take part in the ATP Finals

SDA

5.11.2024 - 12:37

Novak Djokovic during a medical timeout three weeks ago in Shanghai.
Novak Djokovic during a medical timeout three weeks ago in Shanghai.
Keystone

Novak Djokovic will not be taking part in the ATP Finals in Turin. The 37-year-old Serb has withdrawn due to injury.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • The ATP Finals in Turin in mid-November will take place without Novak Djokovic.
  • The Serbian will not be taking part due to injury.
Djokovic announced via Instagram that he is struggling with an (unspecified) injury that will prevent him from taking part in his 17th appearance at the tournament for the world's top eight players. The ATP Finals will therefore take place without the defending champion, who won the tournament seven times at the end of the season, more than any other player. Roger Federer achieved six successes.

Djokovic, currently sixth in the annual rankings, had already canceled his participation in the Master 1000 tournament in Paris-Bercy in October. He did not give any reasons at the time.

SDA

