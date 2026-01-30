Novak Djokovic is on fire. Keystone

Novak Djokovic pulls off a huge surprise at the Australian Open in Melbourne. The 38-year-old Serb brought Jannik Sinner (ATP 2) to his knees 3:6, 6:3, 4:6, 6:4, 6:4 in the semi-final.

Patrick Lämmle

It was the end of an incredibly dramatic day. Novak Djokovic led by a break in the fifth set and managed to pull off the victory. Five hours earlier, Alexander Zverev had led 5:3 with a break against world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz, but lost the last four games and the match.

Novak Djokovic said after the win that this semi-final victory already felt like a tournament win to him. He had previously lost all of his last five matches against Jannik Sinner. And at Grand Slam tournaments, he had been eliminated in the semi-finals four times in a row. Many no longer expected him to put in a performance like the one against Sinner.

One thing is clear: tennis history will be written on Sunday. Either Carlos Alcaraz will become the youngest ever to win the career Grand Slam - or Novak Djokovic will win his 25th Grand Slam title. Djokovic's semi-final ended after 02:00 on Saturday night in Melbourne.

The previous duel between Carlos Alcaraz and the German Alexander Zverev was even more dramatic than the second semi-final. After almost five and a half hours, Alcaraz prevailed 6:4, 7:6, 6:7, 6:7, 7:5. Zverev led 5:3 in the deciding set and lost the second set after leading 5:2.

In the end, Zverev lost the longest tennis match of his career. The semi-final was full of drama: the 28-year-old was beaten by a wafer-thin margin in an epic duel. The world number one from Spain had to battle with major physical problems from the end of the third set onwards.

At just over 30 degrees, the temperatures in Melbourne were much more pleasant than on the hot days with up to 45 degrees during the first week. However, it was very humid, which obviously caused Alcaraz major problems. Zverev served for the match in the fifth set, but was unable to clinch victory. Alcaraz converted the first match point after 5:27 hours.

Zverev, who lost the final against Sinner a year ago, still has to wait for his first Grand Slam title.

Djokovic follows Alcaraz into the final THE 5TH SET IN THE TICKER 🎾 Djokovic has lost to Sinner five times in a row. But today the Serb strikes back and secures a place in the final. 🎾 Sinner shows no weakness in this game on his own serve and reduces the deficit to 4:5. Now he needs a break, otherwise he's out of here. 🎾 Djokovic falls behind badly and is 0:40 down. But then he scores five points in a row and takes a 5:3 lead. 🎾 For the first time in the 5th set, Sinner really starts to sweat on his own serve. Nole equalizes with a dream point to make it 40:40 and then immediately earns his first break point. Djokovic gets the break and is now 4:3 ahead. 🎾 Djokovic stays in contention! The Serb serves strongly and makes it 3:3. Sinner has far fewer problems on his own serve than Djokovic and so he immediately takes the lead again. The Italian leads 3:2 in the deciding set. 🎾 Djokovic is also 15:40 down in his second service game, but fends off the break points again. Sinner then earned more break points, but was unable to capitalize. Djokovic equalizes to 2:2. 🎾 Then it's Sinner's turn again and he takes a 2:1 lead. 🎾 Djokovic then has his back to the wall in his first service game, but successfully fends off two break points to level the score at 1:1. 🎾 Sinner has obviously recovered from the setback in the 4th set and takes the first important game. 4th set: The former champion doesn't let it get him down! Djokovic is the better player on the court at the start of the 4th set and is moving better again. He breaks right at the start, which he then successfully confirms and takes a 4:2 lead. Djokovic then had to fight hard for his service game and fend off two break points from Sinner, but did so brilliantly. Shortly afterwards, the fourth set is wrapped up - Djokovic takes it 6:4 and forces Sinner into a fifth set! 3rd set: Djokovic holds on and puts Sinner under pressure at the start of the third set. At 2:2, he has a break chance, which Sinner is able to fend off with a backhand down the line. However, the longer the set goes on, the more Djokovic seems to struggle with physical problems. At 4:5, the Serb is trailing 0:40 on his own serve. Sinner strikes at the second attempt and takes the third set 6:4. 2nd set : Djokovic strikes back! The Serb gets his first break at 2:1 and then wins his service game after being 0:40 down. He doesn't let the advantage slip away and equalizes the set 6:3. Second set: Djokovic.



Our 10-time champion levels against Sinner on RLA 😤@wwos • @espn • @tntsports • @wowowtennis • #AO26 pic.twitter.com/Dc7iprhJnB — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2026 1st set: Sinner starts strongly and gets the first break on Djokovic's first service game. He then dominated the match for long stretches, fending off his opponent's only chance to break at 4:1 and converting his first set point a little later to make it 6:3.

Alcaraz clinches victory in extremis Carlos Alcaraz reaches the final of the Australian Open after a great fight against Alexander Zverev. Picture: Keystone 5th set: The German takes the momentum straight away and wins a break point in the first game. Alcaraz gives away the break with a double fault. Zverev takes the lead for the first time in this match - and defends it with everything he has. After fending off two break points, he manages to win his contested service game and makes it 3:1. Alcaraz doesn't let up and also gets a break point in Zverev's next service game with two sensational point wins. The German fends it off again and shortly afterwards makes it 4:2. Alcaraz throws everything into it and also earns break points at 3:4 from his point of view. He was again unable to convert them. Zverev fights his way through to 5:3, but that's no reason for Alcaraz to let up. And indeed: the Spaniard first reduces the deficit to 4:5 and then has two more break points. This time Alcaraz strikes, equalizes to 5:5 and comes back. After Alcaraz gets through his service game, Zverev struggles again and has to concede a match point to his opponent. And Alcaraz is immediately on hand to clinch victory in extremis. ABSOLUTE CINEMA 🎬



Alcaraz moves into his first AO final after a five set epic lasting 5 hours 27 minutes against Zverev! @wwos • @espn • @tntsports • @wowowtennis • #AO26 pic.twitter.com/zdBB3yHcxt — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2026

Zverev forces the 5th set 4th set: After four hours, everything is even again in the first men's semi-final in Melbourne. Alexander Zverev takes the fourth set in a tie-break after more than an hour and finally makes a comeback. Buckle up, WE'RE GOING 5️⃣



Zverev owns the breaker 7-6(4) to take the fourth.@wwos • @espn • @tntsports • @wowowtennis • #AO26 pic.twitter.com/B1MPjhbKGj — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2026

Zverev shortens the match against an ailing Alcaraz 3rd set: Alcaraz is clearly struggling with physical problems in the third set. Cramps seem to be hampering the Spaniard badly. Zverev is able to take advantage of this, takes the third set in a tie-break and reduces the deficit.

Alcaraz turns around the deficit and also takes the second set 2nd set: Bitter for Zverev: Despite leading 5:2, the German was unable to equalize the set. Alcaraz has the better end of the tie-break and takes the set 2:0.

Alcaraz leads the way 1st set: After an even start to the match, Alcaraz strikes at 4:4 and takes the first break. He then served the set home confidently and took the lead against Zverev. Breakthrough💥



Alcaraz strikes first and takes the opener 6-4.#AO26 pic.twitter.com/Y6MLl4Tdlf — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2026 Show more

Alexander Zverev loses the longest tennis match of his career in Melbourne. The first semi-final contained plenty of drama: the 28-year-old was beaten 4:6, 6:7 (5:7), 7:6 (7:3), 7:6 (7:4), 5:7 by Carlos Alcaraz in an epic semi-final - after leading 5:3 in the deciding set and losing the second set after leading 5:2.

The world number one from Spain had to battle with major physical problems from the end of the third set. At just over 30 degrees, the temperatures in Melbourne were much more pleasant than on the hot days with up to 45 degrees during the first week. However, it was very humid, which obviously caused Alcaraz major problems. Zverev served for the match in the fifth set, but was unable to clinch victory. Alcaraz converted the first match point after 5:27 hours.

Zverev, who lost to Jannik Sinner in the final last year, must therefore continue to wait for his first Grand Slam title. Alcaraz will now face either defending champion Sinner from Italy or record Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic from Serbia in Sunday's final.