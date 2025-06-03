Novak Djokovic wants to win his 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open. Keystone

Violent riots broke out in Paris after PSG's Champions League victory. "It was really dangerous," reports Novak Djokovic after reaching the quarter-finals at the French Open.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you While Paris Saint-Germain celebrated a historic victory in Munich on Saturday, riots broke out in the French capital.

"There were burning cars and tear gas on the streets around our hotel, it was really dangerous," reported Novak Djokovic, who was returning to his hotel after a match.

The Serb is aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open. He will face Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Show more

The video of Novak Djokovic's short bike ride around the Arc de Triomphe went viral on social media. Alexander Zverev could not imagine such an action before the quarter-final clash against the Serb this Wednesday. "I'm not someone who goes out a lot. I'm not out and about in the city much," says the German. "I prefer to stay in my room with my own people and play a round of Mario Kart."

Djokovic was out and about on his bike in Paris a few days ago. However, he is unlikely to choose the multi-lane traffic circle around one of the French capital's landmarks again in the future. "It was fun, but at a certain point it was also dangerous," said the 38-year-old Serb.

Dangerous Champions League night for Djokovic

It was also dangerous for Djokovic after his third round match against Austrian Filip Misolic on Saturday evening. After the Champions League victory of the Paris Saint-Germain footballers, it was party time everywhere in the French capital - the situation around PSG's home ground, Princes Park, not far from the Stade Roland Garros, got out of hand at times.

"At a certain point, the head of security advised us not to return to the hotel and to find somewhere to sleep here," reported the record Grand Slam winner. "There were burning cars and tear gas and stuff like that on the streets around our hotel at the Arc de Triomphe, it was really dangerous."

In the end, the Serb and his team did find a way back to their accommodation. However, all sorts of things happened outside the hotel. "It was interesting to watch from the window - but somehow it was all out of control," said Djokovic. "There was no chance of getting much sleep. But it's also understandable that people are excited."

Two dead and many injured

As French media reported, citing the police, two people were killed in the riots in Paris on Sunday night and there were also numerous injuries. More than 500 people were arrested.

Zverev and Djokovic will fight for a place in the semi-finals in Paris on Wednesday. Neither was challenged in the round of 16. Zverev's opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired injured in the middle of the second set, the Brit Cameron Norrie was also no match for Djokovic in three sets.