Novak Djokovic is delighted to reach his second final this year Keystone

Novak Djokovic, ranked sixth in the world, is aiming for his 100th title on the ATP Tour in Geneva. The Serb is through to the final, where he will face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (ATP 31).

Keystone-SDA SDA

One day after his 38th birthday, Djokovic beat the British qualifier Cameron Norrie (ATP 90), Dominic Stricker's conqueror in the first round, 6:4, 6:7 (6:8), 6:1 in the semi-final in 2:16 hours. In the second set, Djokovic overcame a 1:4 deficit and earned a match point in the tiebreak at 6:5, but he missed it with a backhand error. After two more errors, he had to play an extra set. In the deciding set, however, he gave Norrie no chance, conceding just one point on his own serve.

Like last year, Djokovic is putting the finishing touches to his preparation for the French Open in Paris, which begins on Sunday. This comes after he has not won a match on clay this season. The 24-time winner of Grand Slam tournaments was eliminated in the first round in both Monte Carlo and Madrid and did not take part in Rome.

Only second final in 2025

This is only the second time Djokovic has reached a final in 2025. He lost the first one at the end of March in Miami against Czech outsider Jakub Mensik in two sets. He is now set to win his 100th tournament on the ATP Tour in Geneva. So far, only two men's players have cracked this mark: Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).

The prospects for Djokovic to win his first tournament since his triumph at the Olympic Games in Paris last August are good. He has won all seven previous duels against his opponent in the final, Hubert Hurkacz. Two early breaks helped the Pole to win the semi-final against the Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner (ATP 128). Hurkacz broke serve to lead 3:1 in the first set and 1:0 in the second. After 62 minutes he won 6:3, 6:4.

Hurkacz confirmed his current good form on the shores of Lake Geneva. The former top 10 player reached the quarter-finals in Rome the previous week and has already reached a semi-final in Rotterdam this season. Hurkacz last played in a final on grass in Halle in June 2024 (defeat to Jannik Sinner). Hurkacz won the last of his eight titles (including the Masters 1000 events in Miami 2021 and Shanghai 2023) on clay in Estoril in April 2024.