  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

ATP 1000 in Indian Wells Djokovic fails in the round of 16 against Draper

SDA

12.3.2026 - 06:20

In Indian Wells, California, the fallible spectator is exported sl^hliess
In Indian Wells, California, the fallible spectator is exported sl^hliess
KEYSTONE

For Novak Djokovic (ATP 3), the ATP 1000 tournament in Indian Wells is over in the round of 16. The Serbian lost 4:6, 6:4, 6:7 (5:7) to the Brit Jack Draper (ATP 14).

Keystone-SDA

12.03.2026, 06:20

12.03.2026, 06:55

The 38-year-old, who was a finalist at the Australian Open in January, had to concede defeat to his 14 years younger opponent after an intense match lasting 2 hours and 35 minutes. Djokovic, who has won the tournament in the Californian desert five times, has been waiting for another title there since 2016 and has not reached the quarter-finals since then.

Draper is a completely different story: the Brit celebrated his greatest success to date by winning the Masters last year and has announced his title ambitions this time too. He has only recently returned to the tour after an arm injury forced him to take a six-month break.

Draper will face Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals. The latter beat the American Alex Michelsen 6:2, 6:4.

More from the department

National League. Four teams fight for the last two playoff spots

National LeagueFour teams fight for the last two playoff spots

Paralympics. Isolated protests at Russia's return

ParalympicsIsolated protests at Russia's return

Indian Wells. On-form Pegula better than Bencic for the first time

Indian WellsOn-form Pegula better than Bencic for the first time