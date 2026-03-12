In Indian Wells, California, the fallible spectator is exported sl^hliess KEYSTONE

For Novak Djokovic (ATP 3), the ATP 1000 tournament in Indian Wells is over in the round of 16. The Serbian lost 4:6, 6:4, 6:7 (5:7) to the Brit Jack Draper (ATP 14).

The 38-year-old, who was a finalist at the Australian Open in January, had to concede defeat to his 14 years younger opponent after an intense match lasting 2 hours and 35 minutes. Djokovic, who has won the tournament in the Californian desert five times, has been waiting for another title there since 2016 and has not reached the quarter-finals since then.

Draper is a completely different story: the Brit celebrated his greatest success to date by winning the Masters last year and has announced his title ambitions this time too. He has only recently returned to the tour after an arm injury forced him to take a six-month break.

Draper will face Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals. The latter beat the American Alex Michelsen 6:2, 6:4.