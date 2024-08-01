The Olympic tennis final will be a rematch of the Wimbledon final: the two top stars Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will battle it out in Paris to succeed Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev. Both have secured silver and will play for the gold medal in Paris on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Djokovic can add to his impressive trophy collection with the one major triumph he is still missing. The Serbian 2008 Olympic bronze medalist won his semi-final against the Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6:4, 6:2.

However, the Spanish Wimbledon and French Open champion Alcaraz is likely to be difficult to defeat in the form of his merciless 6:1, 6:1 win over the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. In the Wimbledon final just three weeks ago, Alcaraz outplayed record Grand Slam champion Djokovic for long stretches. The 21-year-old Spaniard can now crown his fantastic summer of tennis after his two Grand Slam titles in recent weeks.