Good friends: Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams. Keystone

Serena Williams is 44 years old, a mother - and soon back on the court? A possible comeback has been keeping the tennis scene busy for months. Now Novak Djokovic is giving fans hope.

DPA dpa

The 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic firmly believes that tennis icon Serena Williams will make a comeback. "I think she'll be back. I don't know. I haven't spoken to her, but I suspect it. The feeling is that she will come back," said the 38-year-old Serb on the sidelines of the Masters tournament in Indian Wells.

"Where and how, singles or doubles, we don't know. If I were in her shoes, I would also keep it a secret," added Djokovic.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam tournaments in her career and is considered by many fans to be the best female tennis player in history, even though Australian Margaret Court has one more major title to her name. Williams retired from the big tennis stage at the 2022 US Open and had her second child just under a year later.

When asked about a comeback in January, the 44-year-old replied: "It's neither a yes nor a no. I don't know. I don't know, I'll just wait and see what happens."

Start at the US Open 2026?

It was recently announced that the US American had been included in the international doping control pool by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). A comeback by Williams at an official tournament is only possible after six months in the testing pool, which according to media reports has been the case since February 22.

"The Athletic" had speculated that a return of Williams for the mixed competition at the US Open in New York at the end of August was the most likely option. Wildcards are handed out at the two-day competition. Her sister Venus Williams is still sporadically active on the tennis tour. Djokovic, on the other hand, brought Wimbledon (from the end of June) into the discussion.