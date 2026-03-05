  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"I think she'll be back" Djokovic fuels comeback rumors about Serena Williams

dpa

5.3.2026 - 18:00

Good friends: Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.
Good friends: Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.
Keystone

Serena Williams is 44 years old, a mother - and soon back on the court? A possible comeback has been keeping the tennis scene busy for months. Now Novak Djokovic is giving fans hope.

DPA

05.03.2026, 18:00

The 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic firmly believes that tennis icon Serena Williams will make a comeback. "I think she'll be back. I don't know. I haven't spoken to her, but I suspect it. The feeling is that she will come back," said the 38-year-old Serb on the sidelines of the Masters tournament in Indian Wells.

"Where and how, singles or doubles, we don't know. If I were in her shoes, I would also keep it a secret," added Djokovic.

"We'll see what happens"Signs of Serena Williams' comeback intensify

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam tournaments in her career and is considered by many fans to be the best female tennis player in history, even though Australian Margaret Court has one more major title to her name. Williams retired from the big tennis stage at the 2022 US Open and had her second child just under a year later.

When asked about a comeback in January, the 44-year-old replied: "It's neither a yes nor a no. I don't know. I don't know, I'll just wait and see what happens."

Start at the US Open 2026?

It was recently announced that the US American had been included in the international doping control pool by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). A comeback by Williams at an official tournament is only possible after six months in the testing pool, which according to media reports has been the case since February 22.

"The Athletic" had speculated that a return of Williams for the mixed competition at the US Open in New York at the end of August was the most likely option. Wildcards are handed out at the two-day competition. Her sister Venus Williams is still sporadically active on the tennis tour. Djokovic, on the other hand, brought Wimbledon (from the end of June) into the discussion.

More from the department

Biathlon. Lea Meier with best result

BiathlonLea Meier with best result

Sporting events. Théo Gmür carries the Swiss flag at the Paralympics

Sporting eventsThéo Gmür carries the Swiss flag at the Paralympics

Theft before the start of the tournament. Trouble at the Paralympics: Curling stones stolen

Theft before the start of the tournamentTrouble at the Paralympics: Curling stones stolen