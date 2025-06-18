For years, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been the toast of the tennis world. However, the Serb struggled to find his role in the shadow of his two rivals, as he admits. His relationship with the Swiss was particularly complicated.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a YouTube talk, Novak Djokovic talks openly about his difficult role between Federer and Nadal, emphasizing Federer's initial coldness and his outsider role in the tennis circus - also shaped by his background and media image.

The Serb sees himself as a fighter against an established system that initially rejected him and describes his path to self-assertion in an environment that was shaped by loyalties and nationalities.

Despite their rivalry, Djokovic expresses respect for Federer and Nadal, describing the Swiss as the most talented tennis player of all. Show more

With 24 Grand Slam titles in his career, Novak Djokovic has set a record that no other tennis player has achieved. Even at the age of 38, he is still one of the best on the tennis tour. Most recently, he reached the semi-finals at the French Open.

Despite his impressive successes, the Serb often felt less popular than his long-standing rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. In a lengthy interview with Croatian ex-footballer Slaven Bilic, Djokovic spoke openly about his experiences.

He realized early on that he was perceived as a party crasher by the media, he says in the Serbian YouTube series "Neuspjeh Prvaka" ("The Shady Side of Champions"). When asked whether it frustrated him, Djokovic says: "Honestly, yes - I can't say it wasn't like that."

Some things are not meant to become public, it was a lot, the man from Belgrade said cryptically. The two had already had a rivalry before he joined.

Many factors for the underdog role

The fact that the two come from countries such as Spain and Switzerland is also a piece of the puzzle. Unfortunately, there is still racism in the world. "I'm talking about racism as a phenomenon in society, in politics and in everything that happens around the world. There are these affiliations and loyalties. And I wasn't one of them - neither because of my nationality nor because of many other things."

"In terms of my character, I was the young man who came in and said, 'I'm going to be number one'. They didn't like that from the start. They didn't like that I was there and that I was now challenging these two," explained Djokovic.

Then the "whole machinery" in the tennis scene started. "Powerful sponsors, companies behind the tournaments ...", the Serb hints. You fight as David against Goliath in an attempt to be liked, Djokovic explains his dilemma.

Djokovic fought against adversity. Keystone

At first, he tried to be what they wanted him to be. "They wanted me to dance to their tune. Then I realized that there was no point in pretending. Because that wasn't me."

He realized that it was a merciless competition and battle. "A real war. I realized that I had to toughen up in a way, isolate myself and go my own way."

His attitude towards his two main rivals never changed, he says. "The situation has changed because their attitude towards me has changed," explains Djokovic.

This was particularly noticeable towards Federer, who is six years older than him. "The moment I felt this coldness and distance from him, I said: 'Okay, no problem'. And the moment they (Federer and Nadal) came up to me, I opened my arms and said: 'Okay'." "I always understood Nadal better somehow. We're about the same age, maybe that's why."

Federer as a symbol of beautiful tennis

From his point of view, Federer is the "most talented" player. He is the most beautiful to watch when playing. "He used his energy most efficiently. He moved easily, so elegantly and so efficiently."

Talent lends beauty to an athlete's performance. Federer is the embodiment of tennis, explains Djokovic: "Elegance, style, the lightness in his game and his movement. Perfection. And on top of that, he is one of the most successful players in history, which makes his career incredible."

Although Wimbledon was "Federer's court" (in Djokovic's own words), the Serb was able to beat the Swiss three times in the final. This was despite the fact that he started the tournament knowing that he would never have the majority of the crowd on his side against his rivals in Wimbledon or Paris.

Djokovic: "It was like that from start to finish, right up to the very last point. It really put a strain on me at the beginning, I couldn't overcome it because I was fighting both them and myself. People say: 'Novak needs to be provoked to get the best out of himself'. In some moments that may have been true, but he didn't want or strive for that, the 38-year-old says.

His rivalry with these two had the greatest influence on his development, especially in the second half of his career, emphasizes Djokovic, who has now amassed 100 tournament victories." I looked up to them. And I still see them as people who paved the way for me." He has always respected and admired the two of them. "I've never said a bad word about either of them and I never will."

