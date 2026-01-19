Novak Djokovic is still number four in the world. At the Australian Open, he makes a small challenge to two tennis dominators.

DPA dpa

Despite their dominance, record Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic does not consider the two best tennis players at the moment, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, to be unbeatable. "Of course I understand that Sinner and Alcaraz are playing at a different level to everyone else at the moment," said Djokovic in Melbourne. "That's a fact, but it doesn't mean that no one else has a chance," said the 38-year-old Serb ahead of the Australian Open, which starts this Sunday.

Djokovic has won the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne ten times and has celebrated a total of 24 Grand Slam titles to date. Although he last played a match at the beginning of November and has been repeatedly hampered by minor injuries of late, he also sees himself as a challenger to Sinner and Alcaraz. "If I can get all the pieces of the puzzle together, I can beat anyone," said the Serb.

Djokovic still in the mix

Last year, Djokovic reached the semi-finals at all four Grand Slam tournaments. In Melbourne, he had to retire after one set against Alexander Zverev due to an injury, in Paris and Wimbledon Sinner was too strong. And in New York, he was beaten by Alcaraz on his way to the final.

"But I still have that will," said Djokovic, who will play Spaniard Pedro Martinez in the opener. In the semi-finals, he could face Alcaraz again, whom he defeated in the quarter-finals in Melbourne in 2025.