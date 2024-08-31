Novak Djokovic was dismayed at how badly he played Imago

One day after Carlos Alcaraz, the next favorite to win the title at the US Open has been hit. Last year's winner Novak Djokovic was defeated in the 3rd round by Australian Alexei Popyrin (ATP 28) 4:6, 4:6, 6:2, 4:6.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Novak Djokovic is eliminated from the US Open in the 3rd round. He was defeated by Australian Alexei Popyrin (ATP 28) 4:6, 4:6, 6:2, 4:6.

The day before, Carlos Alcaraz, the second big tournament favorite alongside Djokovic, was eliminated.

"I played some of my worst tennis ever, served worse than ever," said Djokovic, who will not win a Grand Slam tournament this year for the first time since 2017.

"It's unbelievable," enthused Popyrin after reaching the round of 16 at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Show more

Novak Djokovic shouldered his golden bags and stomped out of the world's biggest tennis arena in a huff after the next big sensation at the US Open. The 37-year-old Serb, seeded No. 2 in New York, was eliminated from the US Open at the earliest stage since 2006. "I played some of my worst tennis ever, I served worse than ever," said Djokovic in consternation. This is the first time since 2017 that the 24-time winner of Grand Slam tournaments has not lifted a trophy at one of the four biggest tournaments this season.

Alexei Popyrin’s reaction after breaking Novak Djokovic in the 4th set at US Open



Long, steady rally.



Going toe to toe with a legend from the baseline.



Until he just UNLEASHES on the forehand.



Huge roar.



Inject this into my veins. 😤



pic.twitter.com/4AFZixWQDP — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 31, 2024

Less than a month after his triumph at the Olympic Games in Paris, Djokovic was far from the brilliant form of his victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the final. "I spent a lot of energy on winning gold and arrived in New York without feeling mentally and physically fresh.

Meanwhile, the big-serving Popyrin, who won the Masters 1000 tournament in Montreal in mid-August, once again proved his strong hard court form. The 25-year-old Australian played some inspiring tennis at times. He celebrated spectacular point wins in exuberant fashion and repeatedly fired up the crowd in the Arthur Ashe Stadium. After winning the match, he spread his arms wide, shouted out his joy and enjoyed the ovation from the crowd. "It's incredible," enthused Popyrin after reaching the round of 16 at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Alexei Popyrin has been waiting for this breakthrough.



And he did against Novak Djokovic. pic.twitter.com/y4Y6Vf5plG — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2024

A year ago, Djokovic had already lost the first two sets 4:6 in the third round against his compatriot Laslo Djere. Back then, the most successful tennis pro in history fought his way back and won the tournament. This time, Popyrin managed the decisive break in the fourth set at 2:2 in a hard-fought game with a whipping forehand. He pulled away to 5:2, briefly faltered once again, but deservedly celebrated the biggest success of his career to date.

