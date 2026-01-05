Tennis star Novak Djokovic is withdrawing from the players' union he co-founded. dpa

Novak Djokovic is leaving the players' union he co-founded, the PTPA.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is withdrawing from the players' union PTPA, which he co-founded. After careful consideration, he has decided to leave, the Serbian announced via his social media channels. "This decision is based on ongoing concerns about transparency, leadership and the way my voice and image have been portrayed," explained the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Djokovic founded the Professional Tennis Players Association in August 2020 with the then Canadian tennis pro Vasek Pospisil. The former world number one wanted to use the players' union to ensure that the interests of the pros were better represented.

Djokovic: Doesn't match my values

"I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when we founded the PTPA, namely to give players a stronger, independent voice - but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer in line with the current direction of the organization," wrote the 38-year-old. Djokovic did not specify in his posts which specific issues led to the break with the union.

In March last year, the PTPA took legal action against the professional organizations ATP and WTA, the International Tennis Federation ITF and the Sports Integrity Agency, accusing them of a "cartel" and a "corrupt, illegal and abusive system".

Djokovic said he would continue to focus on his tennis, his family and his contribution to the sport. "And in a way that is in line with my principles and integrity. I wish the players and everyone involved all the best for the future, but for me this chapter is now closed."