Novak Djokovic suffered a defeat on his return to the tour Keystone

Novak Djokovic returns to the tour after an almost four-week absence with a defeat.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Serbian, seeded No. 3, lost 6:7 (4:7), 2:6 to Matteo Berrettini in the opening round of the ATP tournament in Doha.

In the semi-final at the Australian Open, Djokovic had to retire against Alexander Zverev due to a muscle injury. There was no sign of a handicap against Berrettini (ATP 35) in Doha. However, the world number seven conceded two breaks in the second set against the Italian, who was in good form. Berrettini had lost the first four duels with Djokovic, including the 2021 Wimbledon final.

For Djokovic, the tournament continues in doubles. There he made it through the first round alongside Fernando Verdasco, who is retiring after this week.