Novak Djokovic was presented with a cake by the organizers of the Geneva Open on his 38th birthday

Novak Djokovic has reached the semi-finals of the Geneva Open, just like last year. The Serbian experienced ups and downs on his 38th birthday before his 6:4, 6:4 victory over the Italian Matteo Arnaldi (ATP 39) was secured.

With the hard-fought two-set victory against Arnaldi, who is 14 years his junior, Djokovic gained revenge for his opening defeat in Madrid a month ago. The early elimination in the Spanish capital was not the only low blow that the former world number one had to deal with in recent weeks.

The Olympic champion from Paris had therefore traveled to Geneva, as he did a year ago, to gain match practice and self-confidence for the French Open starting next week. His second appearance this year at the Parc des Eaux-Vives was the expected test of endurance. After winning the opening set with aplomb, Djokovic suddenly found himself trailing 1:4 with a break in the second set. He cursed, smashed his racquet and received whistles from the stands.

Strong reaction follows outburst of anger

But then the Grand Slam record winner showed his qualities, found his way back into the match amid repeated Nole, Nole chants from the crowd and prevented a detour via a deciding set by winning five games. On the evening of his 38th birthday, this should have suited him well, as it was already well after 9 pm. As a surprise, the birthday boy was presented with a birthday cake by the organizers on court after the winner's interview.

Djokovic, who has now won 99 tournaments on the ATP Tour, doesn't have much time to celebrate. Friday's semi-final will see him face either the Australian number 5 seed Alexei Popyrin (ATP 25) or the British qualifier Cameron Norrie (ATP 90).

A year ago, Djokovic also reached the semi-finals in Geneva, but was then eliminated, only to advance to the quarter-finals of the French Open as the tournament's No. 1, where he had to withdraw due to injury.

Hurkacz knocks Fritz out

In contrast to Djokovic, the other top 10 player in Geneva, the top-seeded American Taylor Fritz (ATP 4), was eliminated on Thursday. The finalist at last year's US Open lost 3:6, 6:7 (5:7) to Hubert Hurkacz from Poland in the quarter-finals. Hurkacz, currently number 31 in the world rankings, is the clear favorite in Friday's semi-final against the Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner (ATP 128).