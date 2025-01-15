Novak Djokovic liked Danielle Collins' provocative behavior towards the audience at the Australian Open. "I loved her answer. I loved everything she said on and off the court," said the 37-year-old Serb with a smile. He had already been a fan of the US player before, "but now I'm a big fan".

After her three-set victory in the second round against Australia's Destanee Aiava, Collins got into an argument with the entire crowd because some spectators had booed her beforehand. The 31-year-old kissed hands several times, repeatedly held a hand to her ear and gave herself a pat on the bottom.

Little bit of prime "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan about Danielle Collins post match!#AO2025 pic.twitter.com/nyusDgt3PP — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2025

After the match, Collins added verbally during the on-court interview, which was repeatedly disrupted by numerous boos and whistles. "During the match, I was thinking: if I get knocked out of here, I'll just take the big fat paycheck," said the world number eleven, grinning broadly.

"I think she handled it really well. I don't think I would be that polite and I know the feeling well," said Djokovic. The 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner is no slouch when it comes to dealing with the public either, repeatedly getting into arguments with spectators when he feels disturbed or treated unfairly.

Djokovic has an idea to cool down the tempers of the tennis pros in the heat of the moment: "When there's a time-out, dancers come in. I wouldn't have a problem with that," said the Serb with a smile. "Nice dancers who are there for a few minutes more break so I can relax my nerves and think about something else."