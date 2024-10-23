Not competing in Paris-Bercy: Novak Djokovic Keystone

Novak Djokovic will not be playing in the last Masters 1000 tournament of the year next week in Paris-Bercy - and is therefore in danger of missing out on qualifying for the ATP Finals.

"Unfortunately" he will not be able to compete in Paris-Bercy, Novak Djokovic announced on Instagram. The 37-year-old Serb did not give any reasons for his decision not to play. However, he hopes to be back next year.

The forfeit could have consequences for Djokovic, who is the record winner in Bercy with seven titles. He is currently sixth in the annual rankings, but could still be ousted from the top eight this week and next week and thus miss out on qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin.

The champion of 24 Grand Slam tournaments has not won a title on the ATP Tour this year for the first time since 2006. Instead, he secured the longed-for Olympic gold in the singles in Paris. However, there were no world ranking points for this.

