Novak Djokovic knows what it feels like to have a fierce controversy surrounding his own person. That's why the tennis star believes that Jannik Sinner will have to deal with the doping ban for a long time to come.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Novak Djokovic believes that although Jannik Sinner has served his doping ban, it is not over yet.

"This cloud will haunt him like the cloud with Covid will haunt me," says the record Grand Slam winner.

Djokovic also criticizes: "The way the whole case was handled - there are so many red flags." Show more

Serbia's tennis star Novak Djokovic believes that the doping case for competitor Jannik Sinner is far from over, despite the fact that he has served his ban. "This cloud will haunt him like the cloud with Covid will haunt me," said the record Grand Slam winner in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

Sinner (24) had tested positive in March 2024. The Italian had stated that the banned substance Clostebol had entered his body via the hands of a caregiver during a massage. In the end, Sinner got away with a three-month ban. He made a strong return to the tour and is currently playing at the ATP Finals in Turin.

"So many red flags"

"When it happened, I was shocked - honestly," said Djokovic: "I don't think he did it on purpose. But the way the whole case was handled - there are so many red flags."

Djokovic had already criticized the anti-doping fight in tennis as inconsistent and unfair after the punishment was announced: "It seems like you can almost influence the outcome if you are a top player and have access to the best lawyers."

Djokovic (38) can empathize with what it's like to be in the middle of a controversy. He himself was a political issue during the coronavirus pandemic because he initially refused to be vaccinated against the virus. Shortly before the 2022 Australian Open in Melbourne, his visa was declared invalid in court. After being placed in a deportation hotel, he was finally deported and was not allowed to take part in the Grand Slam tournament.

