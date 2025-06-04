  1. Residential Customers
A scorching duel at the French Open Djokovic or Zverev - who will advance to the Paris semi-finals?

Jan Arnet

4.6.2025

The duel between Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic is the first real cracker at the French Open. Who will prevail in the quarter-finals?

04.06.2025, 20:10

04.06.2025, 20:56

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 1st set

    Zverev flawless on his own serve

    The German is the better player at the start and doesn't let anything get to him on his own serve. He leads 3:2 after five games and can now extend his lead again on his own serve.

  • 1st set

    Zverev leads with a break

    A break in the very first game: Zverev takes Djokovic's serve and leads in the first set.

  • 1st set

    Start of the match

    Djokovic starts serving. But the first point goes to Zverev.

  • Before the match

    The match is about to start

    Zverev and Djokovic have entered the court and are warming up. The thrilling duel is about to begin.

  • Before the match

    Djokovic in top form just in time

    Djokovic has had a difficult few months, but seems to be slowly getting into his stride. The 38-year-old Serb has yet to lose a set in Paris this year. However, Zverev has also impressed in the French capital so far. Last year, Zverev reached the final in Paris, where he was beaten in five sets by the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

  • Before the match

    Djokovic had to retire in their last duel

    Zverev and the record Grand Slam champion from Serbia last met in the semi-finals of the Australian Open. At the beginning of the year, Djokovic had to retire after one set in Melbourne due to a thigh injury. Djokovic has the edge in the overall standings with 8 wins to 5.

  • Before the match

    A scorching duel in Paris

    Alexander Zverev meets Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final clash at the French Open. The duel between the two top players starts at 8.15 pm on Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

    Show more
