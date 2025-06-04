The duel between Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic is the first real cracker at the French Open. Who will prevail in the quarter-finals?
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
1st set
Zverev flawless on his own serve
The German is the better player at the start and doesn't let anything get to him on his own serve. He leads 3:2 after five games and can now extend his lead again on his own serve.
-
1st set
Zverev leads with a break
A break in the very first game: Zverev takes Djokovic's serve and leads in the first set.
-
1st set
Start of the match
Djokovic starts serving. But the first point goes to Zverev.
-
Before the match
The match is about to start
Zverev and Djokovic have entered the court and are warming up. The thrilling duel is about to begin.
-
Before the match
Djokovic in top form just in time
Djokovic has had a difficult few months, but seems to be slowly getting into his stride. The 38-year-old Serb has yet to lose a set in Paris this year. However, Zverev has also impressed in the French capital so far. Last year, Zverev reached the final in Paris, where he was beaten in five sets by the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.
-
Before the match
Djokovic had to retire in their last duel
Zverev and the record Grand Slam champion from Serbia last met in the semi-finals of the Australian Open. At the beginning of the year, Djokovic had to retire after one set in Melbourne due to a thigh injury. Djokovic has the edge in the overall standings with 8 wins to 5.
-
Before the match
A scorching duel in Paris
Alexander Zverev meets Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final clash at the French Open. The duel between the two top players starts at 8.15 pm on Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.