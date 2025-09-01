  1. Residential Customers
Struff has no chance Djokovic reaches US Open quarter-finals after strong performance

SDA

1.9.2025 - 06:45

Novak Djokovic is getting better and better in New York.
Keystone

Novak Djokovic (ATP 7) has reached the quarter-finals of the US Open for the 14th time. The facts of the 9th tournament win.

Keystone-SDA

01.09.2025, 07:21

Djokovic conceded just eight games to the German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff (ATP 144) and won 6:3, 6:3, 6:2. The 38-year-old Serb put in by far his best performance of the tournament, especially on serve. "The way I played tonight (Sunday) encourages me and makes me feel positive," said the winner of 24 Grand Slam tournaments. His next opponent will be the local Taylor Fritz (ATP 4), last year's finalist, who also gave the Czech Tomas Machac (ATP 22) no chance with a 6:4, 6:3, 6:3 win.

Sabalenka confident this time

In the women's draw, the top seeded defending champion Aryna Sabalenka showed no signs of letting up against Spain's Cristina Bucsa (WTA 95). After the Belarusian had won a set by hook or by crook in each of her first three matches, this time she won confidently 6:4, 6:1. "I feel that I'm playing better from match to match and I hope it stays that way," said Sabalenka. In the quarter-finals, she will play the Czech Marketa Vondrousova (WTA 60), who defeated Elena Rybakina (WTA 10) from Kazakhstan 6:4, 5:7, 6:2.

