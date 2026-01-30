Novak Djokovic gets the chance to win his 25th Grand Slam title in Melbourne. Keystone

Novak Djokovic is back in the final of the Australian Open. After his dramatic semi-final victory over Jannik Sinner, the Serbian looks ahead - and sends a clear message to his critics.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Novak Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner in the Melbourne semi-final in an intense five-set match and described the performance as one of his best in recent years.

Despite doubts about his performance, the 38-year-old emphasized his unwavering belief in himself and sees criticism as motivation.

Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Australian Open, where his experience with ten titles in Melbourne could be a decisive advantage. Show more

"That was one of the best performances in recent years," said Djokovic after the intense five-set match against Sinner. "Jannik has been playing the best tennis of his life in recent years and he's also won the last two years here. It doesn't get much better than this, it's a big win and I'm very happy."

At 38, Djokovic is back in top form in Melbourne. Despite his age, the Serb has remained at the highest level in recent seasons - but Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz have often prevented the big coup and thus Grand Slam title number 25. Accordingly, there were voices that no longer believed Djokovic could achieve such a success at major level against the current world number 2.

"I've never stopped believing in myself. There are a lot of people who doubt me. I see a lot of experts who want me to retire or who have even written me off in recent years," explained Djokovic and added: "I want to thank everyone because they give me strength, they give me the motivation to prove them wrong. And that's exactly what I did today. It's no surprise to me because I know what I'm capable of."

In the final against Alcaraz

Djokovic also wants to prove this conviction on Sunday. He will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final in Melbourne (9.30 a.m. Swiss time) and is once again not the favorite going into the match. However, experience clearly speaks in the Serb's favor: Ten Australian Open titles and a total of 24 Grand Slam victories already to his name.

"My preparation is the same as always. I won against him last year (3:1 in the quarter-finals, ed.). Let's see how fresh we both are, he also had a great match. He's obviously many years younger, so it's easier for him to regenerate," said Djokovic with a view to the final.

Even before the tournament, Djokovic commented on the speculation surrounding his retirement