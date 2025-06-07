At 38, Novak Djokovic is still one of the absolute best. But how much longer will he play? Even he can't answer that question. It could have been his last French Open.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Novak Djokovic loses to Jannik Sinner in three sets in the French Open semi-final.

After the defeat, the Serb said: "It could be that this was my last match here at Roland Garros. The atmosphere was incredible and I wanted to say thank you for that."

However, he definitely wants to attack at Wimbledon and the US Open this year and chase his 25th Grand Slam title. Show more

Djokovic left open the possibility of a return to Paris after his three-set defeat in a high-class semi-final against Jannik Sinner. "It could be that this was my last match here at Roland Garros. The atmosphere was incredible and I wanted to say thank you for that," said Djokovic about the scene when he stopped in the middle of the court as he left the stadium, clutched his heart and waved to the crowd.

"If it was my farewell match here, then it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and the appreciation of the crowd," said the record Grand Slam champion, who has won the title in Paris three times.

What does the future hold?

However, Djokovic did not want to rule out a return to the French Open next year. "I said it could have been my last match here, not that it was my last match," the Serb clarified. "Twelve months is a very long time at this point in my career," said Djokovic. "Do I want to keep playing? Yes, I want to. But will I be able to play here again in twelve months? I don't know."

His plans for the coming months are clear. At Wimbledon and the US Open, Djokovic wants to make another attempt at a 25th Grand Slam title. "These tournaments are my priorities in the calendar," he emphasized. "Unless something comes up, I want to play Wimbledon and the US Open."

The grass-court classic in south-west London begins in just over three weeks' time. The last Grand Slam tournament of the year in New York runs from August 24 to September 7.

