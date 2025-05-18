Djokovic the star, Stricker the only Swiss - Gallery Felt very comfortable last year: Novak Djokovic at the Geneva Open Image: Keystone Wants to take another step forward in Geneva: Dominic Stricker Image: Keystone Fond memories: Four years ago, Dominic Stricker celebrated his first victory on the ATP Tour at the Geneva Open and reached the quarter-finals Image: Keystone Not a clay specialist: the number 1 seed Taylor Fritz Image: Keystone Had to withdraw this time: three-time Geneva winner Casper Ruud Image: Keystone Djokovic the star, Stricker the only Swiss - Gallery Felt very comfortable last year: Novak Djokovic at the Geneva Open Image: Keystone Wants to take another step forward in Geneva: Dominic Stricker Image: Keystone Fond memories: Four years ago, Dominic Stricker celebrated his first victory on the ATP Tour at the Geneva Open and reached the quarter-finals Image: Keystone Not a clay specialist: the number 1 seed Taylor Fritz Image: Keystone Had to withdraw this time: three-time Geneva winner Casper Ruud Image: Keystone

Novak Djokovic is paying his respects in Geneva for the second year in a row. At the Geneva Open, the Serb wants to finally win his 100th ATP title, but above all get in shape for the French Open.

Only one Swiss (Dominic Stricker), but the most successful player in tennis history as well as the US Open finalist and current world number four. The Geneva Open, which begins on Sunday, once again boasts an outstanding field for a tournament in the 250 category.

Naturally, everything revolves around Novak Djokovic, who will be celebrating his 38th birthday on Thursday. The Serb urgently needs a sense of achievement. He hasn't won a match on clay since August 4 last year and his triumph in an outstanding Olympic final in Paris. He has now been chasing his 100th ATP title for just as long. For the organizers in Geneva, it would be like Christmas and Easter combined if Djokovic were to break this historic mark at the Parc des Eaux-Vives of all places - the third player after Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) to do so.

Djokovic in search of form

Djokovic is not the top favorite on Lake Geneva, his performances this spring have been too poor for that. On clay, he lost his first match in both Monte Carlo and Madrid, then skipped the tournament in Rome and parted ways with coach Andy Murray. Last year, Djokovic's search for form on Lake Geneva did not go badly, reaching the semi-finals and then the quarter-finals in Paris, where he had to retire without a fight.

After a walk-through, the Serbian number 2 seed will face the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (ATP 134), winner of the 2018 Geneva Open, or the Belgian Zizou Bergs (ATP 50) in the round of 16, most likely on Wednesday. The top seed is American Taylor Fritz, who is anything but a clay specialist. He will face a tough challenge in his opening match against Spaniard Jaume Munar (ATP 66) or Frenchman Quentin Halys (ATP 52).

Stricker the only Swiss player

Dominic Stricker (ATP 258) is the only Swiss player in the main draw. The left-hander from Bern has not yet got back on track after his six-month injury break last year, but has been given a wild card. However, he has fond memories of the Geneva tournament. After his triumph in the junior tournament of the French Open four years ago, he celebrated his first victory on the ATP Tour here and even reached the quarter-finals. Now he can look forward to playing a qualifier in the first round.

The organizers also had to accept a few last-minute cancellations before the tenth edition of the Geneva Open. For example, three-time winner Casper Ruud (ATP 7), Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (ATP 15) and former finalist Denis Shapovalov (ATP 28) will be missing.