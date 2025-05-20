Novak Djokovic talks about his unsatisfactory results this year at the media conference in Geneva. Keystone

Novak Djokovic is looking for self-confidence ahead of the Geneva Open. "It's not an ideal situation," admits the Serb ahead of his round of 16 match, "but my motivation is still there."

The former world number one, who has been chasing his 100th ATP title since winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris last August, has had a complicated season so far: twelve wins with seven defeats, a single final, lost to Jakub Mensik in Miami, and elimination in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

The champion of 24 Grand Slam tournaments, including three French Opens, has yet to win a match on clay this year. In Monte Carlo and Madrid, Djokovic failed at the first opportunity, in Rome he decided not to start.

"This is a new chapter in my career that I'm trying to navigate. I'm not really used to these circumstances, with defeats coming one after the other in the first few rounds," admitted Djokovic, who celebrates his 38th birthday on Thursday. "Even though I knew it would happen at some point",

"I want even more trophies"

"I'm proud of everything I've achieved in my career, but I still have the desire to do everything I can to reach my best level so I can win Grand Slam tournaments and beat the best players in the world," he continued.

"That's why I'm here. I want more trophies, I want to build my form ahead of the French Open," explained Djokovic, who will face Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (ATP 134), the winner of the 2018 Geneva Open, in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

"My motivation is still there, but it's a transition period where I need to understand how my body reacts, where I need to deal better with the circumstances. With the idea of being successful especially at the Grand Slams, even though I want to shine everywhere I play. The majors are the pinnacle of our sport," Djokovic recalled. The coming weeks and months could be decisive in his quest for his 100th ATP title and 25th Grand Slam trophy.

One match after another

In Geneva, the Serb is hoping above all that he can win a series of matches like last year, when he won two matches before falling to Tomas Machac in the semi-finals: "I hope that I can play more than one match here to get a better start to the French Open, the most important tournament on clay." It is probably also the Grand Slam tournament where his chances of triumph are most realistic.