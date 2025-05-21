Novak Djokovic returns to the Geneva Open like a year ago Keystone

Novak Djokovic celebrates his first victory on clay this year at the Geneva Open. The Serbian reached the quarter-finals with a two-set win against the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (ATP 134).

Keystone-SDA SDA

Djokovic was not really challenged on the court at the Parc des Eaux-Vives on Wednesday evening. The Serbian, seeded No. 2, was only on court for 77 minutes in his 6:2, 6:3 win over the 2018 tournament winner.

Revenge on his 38th birthday

For the former world number one, who lost his opening match in both Monte Carlo and Madrid, it was his first victory on clay since the historic Olympic final in Paris last August, which he won against Carlos Alcaraz. There was far less at stake on Wednesday, but with this victory Djokovic was at least able to regain some confidence after a complicated season so far.

The record Grand Slam winner, who advanced to the semi-finals in Geneva a year ago, has thus achieved his first goal: he will be in competitive action at least a second time in the week before the French Open. His second match on Thursday in the quarter-finals will probably provide more information about his current form. On his 38th birthday, Djokovic will face the Italian Matteo Arnaldi (ATP 39), whom he lost to in the 2nd round in Madrid a month ago.

Fritz also progresses

Like Djokovic, top seed Taylor Fritz also overcame his starting hurdle effortlessly after a walk-through. The strong-serving American defeated Frenchman Quentin Halys (ATP 50) 6:4, 7:6 (7:5). In the quarter-finals on Thursday, the world number four will face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (ATP 31).