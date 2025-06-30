Belinda Bencic reaches the round of 16 at Wimbledon. The last Swiss hope at the Grand Slam tournament in England wins against the Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6:4, 3:6, 7:6 (10:7).

The fact that the match was ultimately decided in a tie-break was fitting for the match, which was characterized by several weather-related interruptions. When it came to the decider, the 28-year-old Bencic had slightly better nerves than her opponent, who is four years younger. After almost three hours of play, she converted her second match point and has now reached the round of 16 in London for the fourth time.

Bencic had to fight hard for this. An hour-long rain break at the start of the second set changed the course of the match. The Swiss, who had been playing strongly until then, lost the thread and looked increasingly helpless. Several times, the world number 35 turned to her coaching box to ask questions because she could no longer find a solution against Cocciaretto, who was ranked 81 places behind her. Meanwhile, the Italian showed how she was able to defeat the No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula in the opening round.

Bencic lost her first service game in the third set and was later 2:4 down. However, she then capitalized on her only break point of the third set and levelled the score at 4:4. The momentum was still swinging back and forth, and in the end the Swiss player was jubilant, even though she had won a total of four points less.

Bencic will now face the winner of the match between the 18th seeded Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova and the Turkish Zeynep Sönmez. Bencic has never reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.