Strives for far-reaching reforms in the tennis circus with his players' union: Novak Djokovic.

"Tennis is broken". The players' union co-founded by Novak Djokovic is taking action against the big organizations with pithy words. A sensational legal dispute is brewing.

The players' union PTPA, co-founded by superstar Novak Djokovic, is making serious accusations against the leading tennis organizations and initiating legal action worldwide.

In a statement, the union accuses the professional organizations ATP and WTA as well as the world federation ITF of forming a "cartel" and a "corrupt, illegal and abusive system".

Lawsuits in the USA, UK and EU

More than a dozen tennis professionals in the USA, the UK and the European Union have therefore filed complaints. The complaints focus, among other things, on the high costs for professionals, a season that is too long and agreements to prevent competitions between tournaments. In addition, a restrictive ranking system makes it difficult for players to take part in alternative events.

"Tennis is broken," said PTPA Director General Ahmad Nassar. "Behind the glamorous facade that the defendants advertise, players are trapped in an unfair system that exploits their talent, squeezes their earnings and jeopardizes their health and safety."

𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝗶𝘅 𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗶𝘀.



Today, the PTPA and over a dozen players, on behalf of the entire professional population, filed a sweeping series of legal actions against the ATP, WTA, ITF and ITIA to reform professional tennis. https://t.co/1r4LWQpopP — Professional Tennis Players Association (@ptpaplayers) March 18, 2025

All possibilities for reform in dialog with the associations have been exhausted, the PTPA justifies its complaints. "Fixing these systemic flaws is not about destroying tennis - it's about saving it for future generations of players and fans," said Nassar.

The ATP, WTA and ITF have been approached for comment. The steps are also directed against the International Tennis Integrity Agency Itia, which is responsible for investigating manipulation and doping in tennis, among other things. Itia confirmed that it had received the complaint when asked by the German news agency DPA.

Pospisil: It's about human dignity

Djokovic initiated the PTPA together with Canadian professional Vasek Pospisil; the union was founded in 2021. Although the Serbian Grand Slam record winner is not mentioned by name in the press release, he is a member of the PTPA's Executive Committee.

"It's not about money, it's about fairness, safety and basic human dignity," said co-founder Pospisil. At the start of his career, he also spent the night in his car, even though he was one of the luckier players. "No other major sport treats its athletes in this way. The organizing federations force us into unfair contracts, create inhumane match schedules and punish us when we express our opinions."