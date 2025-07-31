Faizullah Faraq, spokesman for the regional government of Gilgit-Baltistan, expressed similar sentiments. Dahlmeier once said: "I would like to be buried in the mountains, that is my dream." The government is therefore examining whether this wish can be granted.
How binding is Dahlmeier's last wish?
But less than 24 hours later, it suddenly sounds different: the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) announced that they wanted to recover the body "as soon as conditions allow safe access to the accident site". They are in contact with the local authorities to prepare the recovery process - "in the spirit of international mountaineering solidarity".
The contradictory statements are now causing confusion. Because it is still unclear who will ultimately decide - and how binding Dahlmeier's documented wish will be treated in the end.
Meanwhile, it also became known that Dahlmeier's rope partner had tried for hours to save her after the fatal rockfall. When there were no more signs of life and the terrain remained dangerous, she decided to retreat during the night. The rescue teams also had to contend with difficult conditions.
Before the early end of her active career in 2019, Dahlmeier won two Olympic gold medals at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang and a total of seven World Championship titles. The Garmisch-Partenkirchen native also secured victory in the overall biathlon World Cup in 2017.