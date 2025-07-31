Mountaineering and climbing were Laura Dahlmeier's great passions. (archive picture) Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Laura Dahlmeier wanted her body to remain in the mountains in the event of a fatal accident. This was confirmed by relatives and management. Nevertheless, a possible recovery is now being discussed.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Laura Dahlmeier's wish was to remain on the mountain in the event of an accident.

Her management and family asked her not to attempt a rescue.

Nevertheless, the Alpine Club of Pakistan announced that the body would be recovered. Show more

Laura Dahlmeier's death on Laila Peak not only raises questions among fans and companions, but also among the authorities in Pakistan - namely about the recovery of her body.

Initially, the wishes of the deceased were clearly communicated: "It was Laura Dahlmeier's express and written wish that no one should risk their life to recover her in such a case," her management announced. The family also expressly supported this wish.

Faizullah Faraq, spokesman for the regional government of Gilgit-Baltistan, expressed similar sentiments. Dahlmeier once said: "I would like to be buried in the mountains, that is my dream." The government is therefore examining whether this wish can be granted.

How binding is Dahlmeier's last wish?

But less than 24 hours later, it suddenly sounds different: the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) announced that they wanted to recover the body "as soon as conditions allow safe access to the accident site". They are in contact with the local authorities to prepare the recovery process - "in the spirit of international mountaineering solidarity".

The contradictory statements are now causing confusion. Because it is still unclear who will ultimately decide - and how binding Dahlmeier's documented wish will be treated in the end.

Laura Dahlmeier had an accident while mountaineering. (archive picture) Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Meanwhile, it also became known that Dahlmeier's rope partner had tried for hours to save her after the fatal rockfall. When there were no more signs of life and the terrain remained dangerous, she decided to retreat during the night. The rescue teams also had to contend with difficult conditions.

Before the early end of her active career in 2019, Dahlmeier won two Olympic gold medals at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang and a total of seven World Championship titles. The Garmisch-Partenkirchen native also secured victory in the overall biathlon World Cup in 2017.