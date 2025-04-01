Beach volleyball siblings Anouk (33) and Zoé Vergé-Depré (27) are getting together. The two reveal the romantic gesture that brought the duo together and what their biggest challenge will be.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss beach volleyball has a new dream duo: siblings Anouk and Zoé Vergé-Depré are forming the "Zouk" team for the new season.

At the press conference before the start of the season, the two reveal what challenges await them and what the major sporting advantages of being siblings are.

A potential collaboration came about thanks to a romantic gesture from Zoé: "I basically asked her if she wanted to go with me." Show more

This season will see the dream duo of Zoé Vergé-Depré and Anouk Vergé-Dépre on the beach volleyball scene. The sisters want to compete as team "Zouk", a mix of the first names Zoé and Anouk. But the word has another meaning: "We are half Swiss and half Guadeloupean. There, zouk is a style of music and also an invitation to dance," explains Anouk Vergé-Depré. The team name is therefore also a symbol of the joie de vivre they want to radiate.

The sisters are playing together for the first time on the tour. This became possible because Joana Mäder (played with Anouk) and Esmée Böbner (played with Zoé) - the two's previous partners - took a break or retired last summer. At the press conference before the start of the season, the two explain how they came to work together: "It's actually always been buzzing around in the back of our minds. Our family always pushed us and said: 'We know two players who don't have partners. Is something coming?"

However, Zoé Vergé-Depré explains that this first had to be discussed bilaterally: "But it was clear to us that we wanted to discuss it as a couple first. We first had to be clear about whether we really wanted to do this before someone outside the company could influence it. We also kept it a little secret. Our parents only found out about it at the end, when it was really clear that we wanted to do it."

A proposal like in school

Zoé, the younger of the two sisters by six years, then explains how she wanted to make her advances official: "After all the discussions, I thought we needed an official question. Like when you used to ask someone: 'Do you want to go with me?

She wanted to ask her sister if she wanted to be her beach partner. So she wrote a little note with the answer fields "Yes", "No", "Maybe" and put it in Anouk's letterbox: "A few days later, I had the answer with a 'Yes' and some chocolate to go with it," Zoé explains with a laugh.

Zoé and Anouk Vergé-Depré pose during the media conference before the start of the beach volleyball season. KEYSTONE

Now the 27-year-old talks about a new start and explains playing together with her sister as follows: "Whether it's positive or negative emotions, you realize that you're closer once again." It's the sister, the family, so sometimes the instinct arises to perhaps want to protect the other person.

In order to keep business and private matters separate, the two have set a few rules: "For example, we have two chats on WhatsApp, one private and one professional. This allows us to separate when we approach each other as sisters and when as beach partners," explains Anouk Vergé-Depré.

Shaking off the old roles

One issue that the two of them are aware of and want to fight against is their roles as big sister and little sister: "That was certainly the relationship we had for a long time, the one we grew up with," explains Zoé. In the game, they both have to be there for each other: "We've already done a good job of breaking that down with the mental coach, because we had the feeling that there could be a danger of us slipping into these roles again and again."

Anouk describes the fact that they play as sisters in a team as follows: "We're certainly more direct, so we might trigger a bit more from time to time. On the other hand, you forgive each other more quickly." But the connection is also a strength, even if you have to be careful what you say at which moments.

The setback in preparation

However, the season for the "Zouk" team began with a setback: Anouk openly dislocated her toe during the training camp in Brazil. She had to stitch the ligaments and capsules and then undergo rehab: "We started slowly again. I first had a metal splint in it." However, she is very happy with how the rehab went: "At the beginning, I had to wear a shoe in the sand - not what you would imagine as a beach volleyball player." However, she is now able to play with tape and has been back in full training for around a week.

Today, Tuesday, the two are flying to Rio for a joint training camp. The first tournament in Brazil is coming up right after that, but expectations are not too high: "The preparation was certainly not ideal, we were only able to train together again a week ago. Now it's about bringing our team identity onto the pitch and finding out what works for us," explains Anouk.

First and foremost, it is generally important to be patient. That's why goal number 1 is to take everything step by step. But of course they won't approach the season without ambition: "Of course, there's a European Championship and a World Championship this year, so we certainly want to perform and be good," says the older of the two sisters.