In May, professional alpinists Nicolas Hojac and Philipp Brugger conquered the legendary north faces of the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau in just 15 hours and 30 minutes. blue Zoom will be showing the documentary "The Fast Line - with Nico Hojac" on Friday at 20:00 on blue Zoom.

Jan Arnet

Professional alpinists Nico Hojac and Philipp Brugger have chased the unthinkable: to break the 21-year-old speed record of climbing legends Ueli Steck and Stephan Siegrist and conquer the north faces of the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau in under 24 hours.

The time had come in May. Hojac (33) and Brugger (34) conquered the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau in just 15 hours and 30 minutes - almost ten hours faster than the previous record. By comparison, recreational climbers usually need one to two days just for the north face of the Eiger.

Looking back, Hojac described the achievement as "completely surreal". The two had actually reckoned with a time of 19 to 21 hours - that alone would have been an enormous challenge. The fact that they were so much faster in the end surprised them. It was a reminder that "we are often capable of more than we think," said Hojac.

blue Zoom will be broadcasting the documentary "The Fast Line - with Nico Hojac" as a Swiss free TV premiere on Friday evening at 20:00, providing a unique insight into the speed climbers' memorable achievement.