Dominic Stricker

According to a media report, Dominic Stricker is considering ending his tennis career. His coach has apparently already handed in his resignation.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dominic Stricker can't find a way out of his slump. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old also lost his sixth match of the season in Lugano.

According to a media report in the "NZZ", Stricker is now even thinking about ending his career.

According to the report, his coach Dieter Kindlmann has already handed in his notice. Show more

Dominic Stricker is going through difficult times. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old lost to the Latvian Vilius Gaubas (ATP 184) in three sets in the opening round of the Challenger tournament in Lugano, his sixth defeat in six matches this season. After the back injury that forced him to take a long break last year, the Bernese player is still searching for his best form.

Now rumors are circulating that Stricker could soon draw a line under the game. "A few weeks ago, he spoke openly about ending his career. By the end of the year at the latest, Stricker said, he wanted to put the racket down for good," writes the NZZ.

His coach Dieter Kindlmann is said to have already handed in his notice. However, the coach is still at Stricker's side. Due to a notice period of three months, the German will continue to accompany the 22-year-old.

What role does the father play?

According to the NZZ, the current world number 288 is "in the middle of a difficult process of breaking away from his dominant father Stephan, a policeman who is now also acting as Dominic's agent".

Stephan Stricker is regarded as the former top talent's main problem in the tennis scene, and the son is finding it difficult to break away from his father. "At the moment, Stricker gives the impression of a disoriented man who has lost his compass," writes the newspaper.

What's next for Stricker? In the coming week, he apparently wants to take part in the Trimbach Open - a small tournament for young players in the canton of Solothurn.

