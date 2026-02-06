  1. Residential Customers
2026 Olympics in the ticker Dog surprises on the home straight ++ Silver and 4th place in team sprints ++ Cologna new member of the IOC Athletes' Commission?

Jan Arnet

18.2.2026

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Not yet Olympic: the snow shovel team combination.

Not yet Olympic: the snow shovel team combination.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Will probably have a new profile picture soon: Nordic combined skier Kristjan Ilves.

Will probably have a new profile picture soon: Nordic combined skier Kristjan Ilves.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Served and alone: Atle Lie McGrath after his drama in the slalom.

Served and alone: Atle Lie McGrath after his drama in the slalom.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Medals within reach: The Swiss women's field hockey team make it to the semi-finals against Finland!

Medals within reach: The Swiss women's field hockey team make it to the semi-finals against Finland!

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. A Brazilian leap of joy from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard also applaud.

A Brazilian leap of joy from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard also applaud.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Australian top favorite Scotty James falls twice in the halfpipe and ultimately takes silver.

The Australian top favorite Scotty James falls twice in the halfpipe and ultimately takes silver.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Snowboard crossers Lea Casta, Jana Fischer and Pia Zerkholdsorgen (from left to right) give each other no quarter.

Snowboard crossers Lea Casta, Jana Fischer and Pia Zerkholdsorgen (from left to right) give each other no quarter.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The ice hockey players from Sweden and Finland give each other a run for their money.

The ice hockey players from Sweden and Finland give each other a run for their money.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Completely exhausted: The cross-country stars after the 10 km race. Only Mateo Lorenzo Sauma from Argentina stays on his feet.

Completely exhausted: The cross-country stars after the 10 km race. Only Mateo Lorenzo Sauma from Argentina stays on his feet.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave has his own tactics for dealing with the comparatively warm temperatures in Tesero.

Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave has his own tactics for dealing with the comparatively warm temperatures in Tesero.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Cross-country skier Stevenson Savart from Haiti finishes 79th over 10 km - leaving 34 runners behind him.

Cross-country skier Stevenson Savart from Haiti finishes 79th over 10 km - leaving 34 runners behind him.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's joy at having just won his eighth Olympic gold medal is clear to see.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's joy at having just won his eighth Olympic gold medal is clear to see.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Felix Roussel (left), Jens van 't Wout (right) and Liu Shaoang don't give away a single meter in short track.

Felix Roussel (left), Jens van 't Wout (right) and Liu Shaoang don't give away a single meter in short track.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The resurrection of the "tigress": Federica Brignone makes skiing history with her Olympic miracle.

The resurrection of the "tigress": Federica Brignone makes skiing history with her Olympic miracle.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly how he feels about his first Olympic Games.

Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly how he feels about his first Olympic Games.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat.

This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad.

Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Ilia Malinin shows what he can do.

Ilia Malinin shows what he can do.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls.

The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Image: AP

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Chinese skier Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we will keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.

18.02.2026, 07:55

18.02.2026, 13:10

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • 10.00 am: Alpine skiing, women's slalom, 1st run
  • 12.30 p.m.: Freestyle skiing, aerials women
  • 11.45 am: Cross-country skiing, team sprint freestyle women, final
  • 12.15 pm: Cross-country skiing, team sprint freestyle men, final
  • 13.28: Snowboard, slopestyle men, run 3
  • 1.30 pm: Alpine skiing, women's slalom, run 2
  • 14.45: Biathlon, women's relay, 4 x 6 km
  • 18.10: Ice field hockey men, Finland - Switzerland
  • 20.15: Short track men, 500 m
  • 20.59 hrs: Short track, women's relay, 3000 m
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Kälin and Fähndrich win silver in the team sprint

    Nadja Kälin and Nadine Fähndrich win the silver medal in the team sprint in Val di Fiemme. The duo lost just 1.4 seconds to Sweden, with bronze going to Germany.

    Over the 9 km in the skating technique, each skier completes three 1.5 km laps, the Swiss are always on course for a medal. Nadine Fähndrich takes over in fifth place and moves up to second place with a brilliant final lap.

  • Men narrowly miss out on a medal in the team sprint

    Janik Riebli and Valerio Grond came fourth in the men's team sprint. The pair from Obwalden and Graubünden missed out on the bronze medal by just one second. As expected, gold went to the Norwegians Johannes Klaebo/Einar Hedegart.

  • Dog on the home straight: Curious scenes in the cross-country race

    He was not on the start list: A dog caused some curious images in the Olympic cross-country stadium. During the team sprint qualification, the animal suddenly appeared on the home straight in Tesero. The dog chased the Greek athlete Konstantina Charalampidou and the Croatian athlete Tena Hadzic to the finish line.

    "I'm now famous because of a dog that crossed the finish line and now everyone wants to interview me. It's the first time I've ever given interviews," said Charalampidou, for whom the unusual competitor was not a problem. "He followed the camera going up and down at the finish line. He was sweet and not aggressive, so everything was fine."

    Dog sniffs Argentinian woman after the finish line

    The dog was also caught on the official camera for a finish line photo as he crossed the line. He stopped at the finish line and sniffed the Argentinian athlete Nahiara Díaz Gonzalez. The best athletes from the first starting group had already crossed the finish line at this point.

    "He was super happy when he crossed the finish line. I was so focused on finishing the race that I didn't look at the dog," said Díaz Gonzalez, adding: "It was just a fun experience. That's not normal. I don't know what he was doing here."

  • The most important Olympic news

    ;

  • The medal table

    • Show more
