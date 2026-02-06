The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we will keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- 10.00 am: Alpine skiing, women's slalom, 1st run
- 12.30 p.m.: Freestyle skiing, aerials women
- 11.45 am: Cross-country skiing, team sprint freestyle women, final
- 12.15 pm: Cross-country skiing, team sprint freestyle men, final
- 13.28: Snowboard, slopestyle men, run 3
- 1.30 pm: Alpine skiing, women's slalom, run 2
- 14.45: Biathlon, women's relay, 4 x 6 km
- 18.10: Ice field hockey men, Finland - Switzerland
- 20.15: Short track men, 500 m
- 20.59 hrs: Short track, women's relay, 3000 m
Kälin and Fähndrich win silver in the team sprint
Nadja Kälin and Nadine Fähndrich win the silver medal in the team sprint in Val di Fiemme. The duo lost just 1.4 seconds to Sweden, with bronze going to Germany.
Over the 9 km in the skating technique, each skier completes three 1.5 km laps, the Swiss are always on course for a medal. Nadine Fähndrich takes over in fifth place and moves up to second place with a brilliant final lap.
Men narrowly miss out on a medal in the team sprint
Janik Riebli and Valerio Grond came fourth in the men's team sprint. The pair from Obwalden and Graubünden missed out on the bronze medal by just one second. As expected, gold went to the Norwegians Johannes Klaebo/Einar Hedegart.
Dog on the home straight: Curious scenes in the cross-country race
He was not on the start list: A dog caused some curious images in the Olympic cross-country stadium. During the team sprint qualification, the animal suddenly appeared on the home straight in Tesero. The dog chased the Greek athlete Konstantina Charalampidou and the Croatian athlete Tena Hadzic to the finish line.
"I'm now famous because of a dog that crossed the finish line and now everyone wants to interview me. It's the first time I've ever given interviews," said Charalampidou, for whom the unusual competitor was not a problem. "He followed the camera going up and down at the finish line. He was sweet and not aggressive, so everything was fine."
Dog sniffs Argentinian woman after the finish line
The dog was also caught on the official camera for a finish line photo as he crossed the line. He stopped at the finish line and sniffed the Argentinian athlete Nahiara Díaz Gonzalez. The best athletes from the first starting group had already crossed the finish line at this point.
"He was super happy when he crossed the finish line. I was so focused on finishing the race that I didn't look at the dog," said Díaz Gonzalez, adding: "It was just a fun experience. That's not normal. I don't know what he was doing here."
