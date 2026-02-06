He was not on the start list: A dog caused some curious images in the Olympic cross-country stadium. During the team sprint qualification, the animal suddenly appeared on the home straight in Tesero. The dog chased the Greek athlete Konstantina Charalampidou and the Croatian athlete Tena Hadzic to the finish line.

"I'm now famous because of a dog that crossed the finish line and now everyone wants to interview me. It's the first time I've ever given interviews," said Charalampidou, for whom the unusual competitor was not a problem. "He followed the camera going up and down at the finish line. He was sweet and not aggressive, so everything was fine."

Dog sniffs Argentinian woman after the finish line

The dog was also caught on the official camera for a finish line photo as he crossed the line. He stopped at the finish line and sniffed the Argentinian athlete Nahiara Díaz Gonzalez. The best athletes from the first starting group had already crossed the finish line at this point.

"He was super happy when he crossed the finish line. I was so focused on finishing the race that I didn't look at the dog," said Díaz Gonzalez, adding: "It was just a fun experience. That's not normal. I don't know what he was doing here."