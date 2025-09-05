João Almeida wins the 13th stage of the Tour of Spain with a mountain finish at Angliru in Asturias. Meanwhile, a dog caused a real scare.

A dog ran onto the road during the second stage of the Vuelta and almost caused an accident. Something similar happened during the 13th stage. Once again, a dog runs onto the road and even drags a chair behind it. Fortunately, no one was hurt in this latest animal incident and so, in the end, the focus was on the sport.

The Portuguese rider João Almeida crosses the finish line after 202 kilometers at the same time as the overall leader Jonas Vingegaard. Vingegaard was the only rider who was able to keep up with Almeida on the twelve-kilometer-long, sometimes extremely demanding final climb. However, the Dane was unable to get past the impressive Portuguese rider from the UAE Emirates team.

Almeida, who took his first Vuelta stage win, set the pace throughout the climb and confidently defended his lead on the short descent towards the finish. He also received a small reward in the overall classification: thanks to the bonuses, this year's Tour de Romandie and Tour de Suisse winner reduced his deficit from 50 to 46 seconds.

British rider Thomas Pidcock from the Swiss team Q36.5, who came third overall, was unable to keep up with Vingegaard and Almeida and lost 76 seconds. He is now 2:18 minutes behind the leader.

The next demanding stage follows on Saturday. From Aviles to Lagos de Somiedo, the last 50 kilometers with two climbs of the second-highest category are tough.

