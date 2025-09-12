Dominic Lobalu is running at the Lucerne top athletics event. However, the athlete from St. Gallen had to take a break from competition in August due to a pulled muscle. Keystone

Dominic Lobalu is not getting through the outdoor season injury-free. His selection for the World Championships is undisputed, but a top result would come as a surprise.

"Of course, we give an Olympic fourth-placed athlete time until the last minute," says Philipp Bandi, Head of Competitive Sports at Swiss Athletics, commenting on the nomination of the European 10,000 m champion. The St. Gallen native's current performance capacity is difficult to assess, "a miracle bag". The 10,000 m race on Sunday with 30 starters will provide information, also with a view to the 5000 m at the end of the World Championships.

Not optimal preparation

Lobalu's coach Markus Hagmann does not agree with the terminology when asked by Keystone-SDA whether they are traveling according to the motto "hope dies last". "Hope sounds too harsh," says the former steeplechase runner. He does not have the same expectations as in the dream year of 2024, and he and his athlete would have hoped for a different situation. "The starting position is not ideal - neither in terms of feeling nor in terms of mind. But we're not going to a World Cup without a fight. It's about more than just taking part."

Lobalu, born in what is now South Sudan, a lifelong refugee and a resident of Switzerland since 2019, has had to cope with repeated health setbacks this year. After breaking his Swiss record in Valencia over 10 km on the road (26:54), he dropped out of the European Road Running Championships in April. Muscular problems also accompanied him throughout the summer, and finally he had to cancel his starts at the Athletissima, the Swiss Championships and Weltklasse Zürich because he suffered a pulled muscle in his back thigh during running training in mid-August.

"Dominic can run. He trains every day," emphasizes Hagmann. "But a full workload in Lausanne or Zurich was not possible. The World Cup has priority."

Coach Hagmann: "The engine is working"

Just over a year ago, Hagmann raved about how Lobalu had managed an 800 m run in 1:55 minutes after 15 300 m runs, with a final lap of 53 seconds. The coach neither wants to confirm nor deny whether the runner can now show similar results. "We've never trained on the track at all over the past three weeks in Switzerland." Such units would not have made sense. "But we remain positive. The engine is working, as the hill runs show."

Lobalu finished fourth at the Olympic Games in Paris, 14 hundredths off the pace, after celebrating a perfect debut in Swiss kit at the European Championships in Rome with bronze in the 5000 m and gold in the 10,000 m race - which he was only allowed to don after years of grueling disputes with the world federation. The plans for 2024 worked out.

For this season, in which he improved his own Swiss record in Oslo over 5000 m as well as the 10 km national record, the situation has been different than expected since his injury in August. At the Athletissima, Lobalu was supposed to lower the Swiss record in the 5000 m again in order to put himself in position for Tokyo in the 3000 m at the Diamond League final in Zurich. "We're at a different point now," admits Hagmann. "But it can work out."

